Olivia Mathers Flashes Sideboob As She Goes Braless Underneath A Slinky Dress While Celebrating Big News

Olivia Mathers recently hit a major life milestone — becoming a homeowner. The model took to her Instagram page over the weekend to reveal the big news to her 611,000 Instagram followers in a sizzling post that saw her celebrating the achievement in style.

The January 30 addition to Olivia’s page included both photos and a video of the 24-year-old commemorating her latest purchase outside on a beautiful day. She stood in what was likely the backyard of her new abode, posing with a bottle of champagne in her hand and a huge smile across her face.

One snap saw her joined by her longtime boyfriend, musician Jake Carmody, while a short video clip in the middle of the update recorded the model running through the lawn before being joined by her two adorable puppies. The update concluded with a shot of the Aussie hottie posing next to a real estate sign with a large black “sold” sticker slapped onto the front.

Many of Olivia’s followers shared in her excitement over the big announcement, though that was not the only thing that caught their attention. The model herself was a vision as she celebrated in a brown maxi-dress from Maurie and Eve. The piece was light and flowy, falling loosely over her slender frame in a boxy fashion. It had thin spaghetti straps that showed off her toned shoulders and a square neckline that fell low down her chest, teasing a glimpse of cleavage s she worked the camera.

Olivia took her look to the next level as she went braless underneath the slinky frock, resulting in a scandalous amount of sideboob being exposed through the garment’s wide armholes. It also featured two thigh-high slits on both sides that offered a teasing peek at her long, lean legs.

Fans went wild for the latest addition to Olivia’s feed, and for more reasons than one. Dozens hit up the comments section to congratulate the social media star, while others couldn’t help but gush over her latest eye-popping display.

“Yayyy congratulations you beautiful human!!!” one person wrote.

“Ahh ur so stunning!!” quipped another fan.

“You are amazing! You should be so proud,” a third follower remarked, adding a string of red heart emoji to the end of her comment.

“Fabulous and congratulations Olivia!! So happy for you darling. Woooooooh!” commented a fourth admirer.

The upload has also earned more than 56,000 likes within just one day of going live.