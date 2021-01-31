Lucia Javorcekova Flaunts Bodacious Curves In Thong Bikini In Tulum

Lucia Javorcekova gave fans plenty to see and talk about with a new Instagram update on Saturday, January 30. The hot Slovakian model took to her feed to share a series of sizzling snapshots that showed her rocking a scanty baby blue thong bikini as she enjoyed a sunny day in Mexico.

Lucia rocked a plunging bikini top that looked similar to a sports bra. The top boasted a scoop neckline that sat low on her chest, showing an ample amount of her décolletage. The swimwear had a snug fit on her perky breasts that made her cleavage look more prominent, and the length of the garment allowed her to showcase her abs and taut tummy. It had a narrow strap that went across her chest and back for support, with another strap that clung to her shoulder, highlighting her slim arm.

She rocked a bottom featuring high leg cuts that exposed plenty of skin around her groin area. The low-cut waistline helped highlight her toned midsection. The bright-colored bathing suit was a nice contrast to her bronze tan.

Lucia was lounging by the pool. In the first, third, and last pics, she could be seen sitting on the pool deck in her scanty two-piece swimsuit. She leaned on the wall behind her and placed her left hand on the floor to support her body while she used her other hand to touch the side of her head. In one of the photos, she closed her eyes as if feeling the cool breeze that touched her body.

The second snap featured the babe posing with her backside directed to the camera. She parted her thighs and raised her arms. While her face was not shown, fans seemed to be satisfied with her cheeky display. Her flawlessly tanned complexion appeared glowing in the pics.

Lucia left her brunette hair loose as she rocked her signature straight hairstyle. She let the long locks fall on her shoulders, with some strands grazing her bust. She kept her jewelry minimal, wearing only a string bracelet.

In the caption, Lucia shared that her sexy ensemble came from a brand called Body Engineers. She tagged the retailer in the caption, urging her followers to check out the “BEkini collection.” According to the geotag, she was in Tulum.

Like the majority of her uploads, this new addition proved to be a popular one. The share received more than 105,000 likes and 850-plus comments in less than a day. Countless fans and followers dropped compliments and praise, while several avid supporters opted to express their admiration for the model with their choice of emoji.

“One of the most beautiful women I have seen in the world!” a fan commented.

“So hot! I can’t handle it,” wrote another follower.