Abigail Ratchford Flaunts Bouncy Cleavage In Sexy Bikini With Chain Details For Her First Instagram Reel

Abigail Ratchford served up an insanely hot look in her first-ever Instagram reel. The self-proclaimed “queen of curve” slipped into a sexy snakeskin-print bikini that struggled to contain her ample assets, flaunting her bouncy cleavage for a tantalizing selfie video.

The sizzling brunette filmed herself in her garage, taking to her caption to reveal her choice was motivated by the “perfect” lighting there. The whole of Abigail’s voluptuous body was on display as she held the phone up above her head. The angle spotlighted her shapely chest, giving fans a stunning view of her eye-popping cleavage, which was fully exposed in the impossibly tiny string bikini. Her audience could also admire the bombshell’s sculpted tummy, curvy hips and thighs, and lean legs.

Abigail buxom curves bounced as she walked around the sun-kissed space, which appeared set up as a home gym. As she did so, she swayed her hips, occasionally lowering her phone to point the camera at her chiseled abs and midriff.

The teeny swimwear included small cups that were spaced widely apart, baring much of her busty curves. It also featured minuscule bottoms, which tied on both sides with flirty bows. The pink number was decorated with dainty chains that highlighted her midsection, extending upward and disappearing into her cleavage before going around her neck.

Abigail brushed her long locks over her shoulders to further accentuate her abundant décolletage. Her hair was styled in tousled waves that sprung up when she moved. She slipped on white sneakers for comfort and painted her nails a matching color.

The smokeshow scored the video to Yung Baby Tate and Flo Milli’s “I Am.” She appeared to be singing along at times, teasing fans as she pursed and parted her plump lips in a provocative way. She peered into the lens with a sultry stare, squinting adorably at one point as walked into a patch of sunlight.

Followers seemed very appreciative of the seductive share, which was liked more than 47,700 times in the first 10 hours of going live on the platform. Many of Abigail’s online admirers and fellow models, such as Neyleen Ashley, Francia James, Lilly Ghalichi, and Eriana Blanco, dropped gushing messages in the comments section of the post. Other fans decided that a trail of emoji was enough to express their admiration.

“You’re [sic] lighting wasn’t perfect, it was all you Ab!” one user was quick to point out. “Flawless Queen,” they added, trailed by a pair of hearts.

“You brighten any room that your [sic] in,” chimed in another smitten fan.

“You’re so fricken beautiful! Jus sayin!” said a third follower.

“Every wiggle and every jiggle makes my heart skip a beat!!” raved a fourth devotee.