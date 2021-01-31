Abby Dowse Tantalizes Fans With Insane Bikini Body & Sexy Thigh Gap In Latest Sultry Share

Abby Dowse put her insane bikini body on display in a new upload shared with her Instagram followers January 31. The Aussie bombshell went for a dip in the pool, tantalizing fans with her incredible thigh gap as she stood in the shallows and cocked her hip. She rocked a skimpy swimsuit from Dolls Kill that flaunted her cleavage, serving up a stunning display of curves that was sure to have gotten a few pulses racing.

The teeny swimwear caught the eye with its bold, neon-pink color that flattered Abby’s bronzed tan. It included an extremely high-cut bikini bottom, which was pulled high on her waist, exposing her sexy legs. Her hips were on show between the straps and a minuscule skirt that sat low on her body, creating the illusion of cutouts on both sides. The see-through number was a subtle powder-blue shade that beautifully complemented the vibrantly-colored swimsuit, and was secured with a metallic-gold buckle on the side.

Likewise, the bandeau top sported a transparent mesh overlay that left the hot-pink fabric underneath in full view of the camera. A matching buckle in the front drew even more attention to Abby’s bared cleavage, as did the pink shoulder straps going around her neck.

Abby further highlighted her buxom assets by draping a layered necklace over her sun-kissed décolletage. She also wore massive hoop earrings, pulling up her golden tresses into a messy bun to allow the jewelry to be seen. A few rebel tendrils fluttered in the wind, adding to her sultry vibe. Her list of accessories also included a couple of dainty bracelets and several rings, which she showcased by lifting her hand to brush a lock of hair behind her ear.

The babe cocked her head and shot a smoldering gaze at the camera. She was in water above the knee and put one leg slightly in front of the other, showing off her chiseled thighs illuminated by sunshine. Her toned midriff and tummy were also on display due to the low-dipping waistline, which fell far past her belly button. She was snapped against a backdrop of dense, towering trees. The verdant surroundings made her colorful bikini stand out even more, as did the crystal-clear turquoise water.

Fans made quick work of showing their appreciation for the steamy post. In the first two hours, the photo amassed close to 17,800 likes and a little shy of 400 comments. While some of her admirers were left speechless by the sultry showing of skin and expressed their adoration with emoji alone, others waxed lyrical about her beauty and fierce physique.

“Abby you are hotter than the sun and even more beautiful,” declared one follower.

“Always bringing the heat [fire emoji] Straight up jaw dropping how gorgeous you are,” raved another user.

One Instagrammer penned a lengthy message of appreciation in which they complimented Abby’s seductive appearance.

“Nahhhh this is straight up breathtaking [three heart eyes] Hair blowing in the wind and that look [fire emoji] Also, the colors of this all blend together so well.”

In her caption, Abby told fans she hoped their weekend was an “amazing” one, and sent her love with two hearts.

“You just made the end of the weekend the best part… absolutely gorgeous,” said one person, regarding her words.