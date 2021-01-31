NBA Rumors: Mavericks Could Get Devonte’ Graham For Two Backup Guards & Future Draft Pick

In a new trade idea designed to give the Dallas Mavericks a capable third offensive option who could join forces with Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, NBA Analysis Network suggested that the team could make a move for Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte’ Graham ahead of the March 25 deadline.

As explained by the publication on Saturday, there is hardly any doubt that Doncic and Porzingis are leading the way in Dallas, but no one appears to have stepped up as a “third reliable option” in the starting lineup. Tim Hardaway Jr. and new acquisition Josh Richardson have played solidly for the Mavericks, but as pointed out, the organization might still need more backcourt depth and additional shooting, considering how it was their offensive firepower that drove their success in the 2019-20 season — where they qualified for the postseason as the seventh seed in the Western Conference but failed to make it past the first round.

“Fully healthy last year, Dallas had a legit shot to potentially take down the [Los Angeles] Clippers, but without adding another shooter, this team is going to struggle to make the playoffs at this rate!” the outlet warned.

The proposed deal, as noted, would allow the Mavericks to acquire Graham from the Hornets for a package featuring reserve guards Jalen Brunson and Tyrell Terry and a second-round pick in the 2022 draft. The site explained that Graham could be an intriguing target because of his affordable contract, which will only pay him $1.6 million in 2020-21, as well as his reputation as a sharpshooter from long range.

Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images

In addition, Graham appears to have slowed down after a breakout 2019-20 campaign, with the arrival of highly-touted rookie LaMelo Ball, the acquisition of veteran wingman Gordon Hayward via free agency, and the strong play of Terry Rozier and P.J. Washington all contributing to the reduced touches he has received this year. While he has remained productive with averages of 13.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists in 19 games, he is shooting only 34 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from beyond the arc, according to his Basketball-Reference page.

“Given the Hornets’ depth in the backcourt and both Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball being focal points for their offense, Graham is a guy who could very much end up being traded near the trade deadline,” NBA Analysis Network wrote.

Meanwhile, the Hornets could also benefit from the hypothetical transaction, as Brunson has become a “very reliable” backup playmaker for Dallas in his third professional season. In comparison, Terry hasn’t gotten as much playing time in his rookie year after being selected in the second round of the 2020 draft, but the publication pointed out that he has lots of potential as a player who could contribute as a versatile defender and skilled long-range shooter.