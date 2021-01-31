Madison Gordon Accentuates Derriere In Thong Bikini: ‘Warm Me Up’

Madison Gordon looked to highlight her epic curves in a skimpy piece of swimwear for her most recent Instagram upload on Saturday.

In the scanty shot, Madison looked smoking hot while sporting a blue string bikini that perfectly complemented her glowing skin. The teeny top tied around her neck and behind her back while exposing her sideboob. The garment also featured a deep neckline that put her ample cleavage on full display.

The matching thong bottoms tied around her narrow hips and fit firmly on her petite waist while accentuating her derriere and muscular thighs. Her flat tummy was also seen in the snap. She accessorized the look with a pair of trendy sunglasses.

Madison sat on the edge of a swimming pool. She put her feet in the water and arched her back as she used both of her hands to tug at her bathing suit. Her shoulders were pulled back and she looked downward as she fidgeted with her bikini.

In the background of the photo, a tall, white fence could be seen. A bright blue sky complete with fluffy, white clouds was also visible. Some tall, green trees were spotted as well. In the caption, Madison teased her followers by telling them that she needed a warm up.

Her long, dark hair was parted in the center. The locks were pulled away from her head into a sleek bun that she wore high on top of her head. She left a few strands loose to frame her house.

Madison has accumulated more than 855,000 followers on the social media platform. Many of those supporters didn’t waste any time showing their approval of the post by clicking the like button more than 4,400 likes within the first nine hours after it was uploaded to her timeline. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 280 messages.

“Love you hair like this babe,” one follower stated.

“Beautiful as always!!! Hope you are having a wonderful day,” remarked another.

“Always indescribably beautiful,” a third social media user wrote.

“Goddess,” a fourth person commented.

The model is often seen strutting her stuff in sexy lingerie, skimpy bathing suits, teeny tops, and more in her online pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Madison recently put her flawless physique on full display as she rocked a black lace lingerie set that contoured to her chiseled curves. That post also proved to be a popular one among fans. To date, it’s reeled in more than 12,000 likes and over 560 comments.