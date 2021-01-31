Camila Bernal Flaunts Thighs & Booty In Daring Black Dress With Revealing Slits

Camila Bernal let it all hang out as she rocked an ultra-sexy ensemble for her most recent Instagram update on Saturday night. The model struck a steamy pose for the camera as she showed off plenty of skin.

In the racy pics, Camila looked smoking hot while wearing a daring black dress. The garment featured slender straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders as it wrapped tightly around her busty chest.

The gown featured cutouts in the midsection, which showcased her flat tummy and impressive abs. The dress hung down to her ankles, and boasted hip-high slits that gave fans a peek at her thick thighs while casting a spotlight on her curvaceous booty.

Camila accessorized the style with two silver bracelets on her wrist. She also rocked a pair of black heels, as well as white polish on her fingers and toes.

In the first photo, Camila squatted down with both knees bent. She arched her back and leaned forward slightly as she placed a hand on her thigh. She also tilted her head to the side and gave a steamy stare into the camera.

The second shot was very similar. However, she looked away from the lens. In the background of the pic, some large wall art can be seen, as well as a tall mirror. In the caption of the post, Camila talked about feeling a vibe.

Her long, dark hair was parted in the middle. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and spilled over her shoulders.

Camila’s over 1.5 million followers made quick work of showing their love and support for the post by clicking the like button more than 16,000 likes within the first hour after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section with over 250 comments.

“Omg I need this outfit,” one follower stated.

“A freaking goddess,” another gushed.

“YOU GOT THE WHOLE GRAM FEELIN IT,” a third user wrote.

“Whoever doesn’t feel your vibe could kick rocks,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to flashing her hourglass figure in her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking racy lingerie, revealing bathing suits, tight dresses, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Camila recently piqued the interest of her followers when she sported a light-colored bikini with a fringe top and thong bottoms. That post was also a hit. To date, it’s reeled in more than 30,000 likes and over 330 comments.