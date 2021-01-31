Nicole Thorne Shows Off Her Smokeshow Body In Black Thong & Matching Bra

Nicole Thorne was scantily clad in her most recent Instagram snap on Saturday night. The busty brunette showed off a ton of skin as she posed seductively for the online share.

In the revealing photo, Nicole opted to show off her smokeshow body in a pair of black thong panties. The lingerie was pulled up high over her voluptuous hips and wrapped around her tiny waist while accentuating her killer thighs and perfectly round booty.

She added a matching bra that featured semi-sheer material, as well as a floral print. The garment clung to her ample bust, and included slim straps that put her toned arms and shoulders in the spotlight. She accessorized the look with a pair of large, gold hoop earrings.

Nicole rested her derriere on a branch as she arched her back. Her legs were bent and her shoulders were hunched as she looked over her shoulder with a smoldering stare into the camera.

In the background of the shot, a sunlit sky could be seen. Some tree branches and leaves were also on display. In the caption, she gave a shoutout to her photographer. She also geotagged her location as Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.

Her long, dark hair was parted in the center. The locks were pushed away from her forehead in damp strands. The man hung down her back and lightly brushed over her shoulder.

Nicole’s over 1.5 million followers immediately began to share their support for the post by clicking the like button more than 1,800 likes within the first 34 minutes after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 30 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Nicole! Always looking so good,” one follower stated.

“You are one gorgeous girl. You’re seriously the prettiest thin on IG. Love u,” another gushed.

“Beautiful Lady, respect and love ma’am,” a third social media user wrote.

“Why do I love it so much?” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to flashing her curvaceous physique in her online snaps. She’s often seen flaunting her busty chest, killer legs, taut tummy, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nicole recently posed topless in nothing but a pair of black thong panties as she spent some time outdoors. That post also proved to be a popular one among her followers. To date, that post has reeled in more than 13,000 likes and over 130 comments.