ESPN’s Wojnarowski Gives Major Update On Rumors Surrounding Wizards Superstar Bradley Beal

Months after he reiterated his desire to spend his entire NBA career with the Washington Wizards, All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal has once again become the center of trade rumors. As they continue to struggle in the 2020-21 NBA season, there’s a growing belief around the league that it would only be a matter of time before Beal follows in the footsteps of other superstars and finds his way out of Washington. In a recent appearance on NBA Countdown, via Youtube, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN discussed the rumors surrounding Beal and the Wizards.

Despite growing calls for him to demand a trade, it seems like Beal still hasn’t changed his mind about staying long-term with the Wizards. Wojnarowski revealed that he had a conversation with Beal’s agent Mark Bartelstein, who said that his client isn’t thinking of starting a new journey somewhere else and currently focused on turning things around for the Wizards.

“I think this a conversation for the Wizards and Beal that perhaps is had in the offseason. He is not going to be on the trade market in the near future,” Wojnarowski said, as quoted by TalkBasket.net. “And he’s not expressed really at all yet that he’s ready to move on. He has loved that city, that organization. He is fighting through a lot right now.”

Carmen Mandato / Getty Images

It’s definitely a nice thing to hear for the Wizards that their main guy is still committed to the team. However, it remains unknown how long the All-Star shooting guard would remain patient, especially if they fail to find a way to consistently win games and return to the playoff race. Despite his explosive performance almost every night, Washington is still having a hard time securing victory. As of now, they are on a four-game losing streak, sitting in the No. 15 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 3-12 record.

Though the Wizards continue to remind everyone in the league that they have no interest in trading their best player and undergoing a full-scale rebuild, Wojnarowski revealed that it didn’t stop teams in the league from making preparations in case the All-Star shooting guard becomes available on the market.

“Every team in the league would have interest trying to find the way ‘Do we have the assets to get Bradley Beal? Do we think we could keep him long-term?'” Wojnarowski said.

Once the Wizards face the inevitable and start listening to offers for Beal, teams that are in dire need of a backcourt boost and additional star power are expected to give them an immediate call. Some of the teams that could go all-in for the All-Star shooting guard include the Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets, Miami Heat, New Orleans Pelicans, and the Philadelphia 76ers.