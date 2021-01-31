Hannah Palmer Sizzles In A Sexy Floral Mini Dress: ‘Sweet Thing’

In her latest Instagram share, blond bombshell Hannah Palmer delighted her 1.7 million followers with a quartet of shots in which she rocked a sweet yet sexy ensemble. The look was from the online retailer Revolve, and Hannah tagged the company’s Instagram page in the caption as well as in the first slide. She also tagged the brands behind the pieces she was wearing, Lovers and Friends as well as superdown.

In the first image, Hannah was perched on an expanse of lush green grass beside a sidewalk. A fence with several trees was visible in the background, although the focal point of the shot remained Hannah’s flawless features and tantalizing figure.

She showcased her curves in a simple mini dress crafted from a material with a delicate floral print. The garment had a low-cut neckline that showcased her cleavage, and super thin straps which extended over her shoulders. The garment hugged her figure without clinging too tightly, and the hem came to just a few inches down her thighs, leaving her sculpted stems on full display. The pale tones of the print also looked stunning against her sun-kissed skin.

She layered a soft blue cardigan over top of the look, and kept the accessories simple, adding a delicate necklace and crisp white sneakers paired with socks. She had her legs crossed as she posed for the snap, resting one hand on the grass behind her while the other was positioned on her knee. Her blond locks tumbled down her back in an effortless style and she gazed at the camera, a soft smile playing across her plump lips.

For the second share, Hannah had her eyes closed as she soaked up the sunshine. She swept her blond locks away from her face, and the move exposed a pair of small gold hoop earrings.

She switched it up for the final two slides, turning around and standing up so that every inch of her sculpted stems was on display.

Her fans absolutely loved the sexy images, and the post racked up over 19,700 likes within one hour of going live, as well as 305 comments from her audience.

“Absolutely breathtaking,” one fan wrote, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“Gorgeous,” another added simply.

“Fantastic series of shots of a very beautiful lady,” a third follower remarked.

“More photos wearing sundresses please!” yet another commented, loving Hannah’s ensemble.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Hannah took to Instagram with a sportier outfit. She showcased her fit figure in a striped sports bra and matching bicycle shorts, both pieces clinging to her curves as she stood on a paved road out in nature.