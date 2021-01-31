Bruna Rangel Lima Shows Off Killer Curves In Tiny Swimsuit While On A Boat

Fitness star and blogger Bruna Rangel Lima left her Instagram fans drooling on Saturday, January 30, when she shared some smoking-hot new photos of herself clad in a bikini.

The Brazilian bombshell, 24, was captured out at sea while on a large yacht for the two-photo slideshow. According to the post’s geotag, Bruna was yachting just off the coast of Miami, Florida. She took center stage in both frames, striking eye-catching poses that displayed her curves as the turquoise ocean, blue sky and Miami skyline filled the background behind her.

In the first frame, she sat back on her heels with the right side of her figure facing the camera. She placed both hands in between her parted thighs and leaned her body forward as she used her arms to push her breasts closer together. Her head was rotated slightly to the right and she flashed the camera a sultry expression. She posed similarly in the second snapshot, except that time, she looked into the distance in front of her, averting the camera’s lens.

Her long highlighted blond locks were parted in the middle and styled pin straight as they fell around her back and shoulders. She appeared to be sporting her nails short and unpolished, adding an au natural element to her look.

The model put her insane form on display in a skimpy brown one-piece. The suit featured two thin shoulder straps that went over her shoulders, and a very plunging neckline that revealed a great deal of cleavage and sideboob. The garment’s briefs were also designed with a scanty high-rise thong cut that flaunted her curvaceous hips and bodacious backside.

She added some glitz to her revealing ensemble by rocking a pair of drop earrings, two gold bracelets and an expensive-looking watch.

Saturday’s photo set has amassed more than 47,000 likes in the two hours it has been live, proving to be a hit with social media users. Additionally, nearly 400 fans have commented to express to Bruna how much they adore her, her beauty, and her figure.

“You are just incredible, wow,” one individual wrote.

“Beautiful, inside and out,” gushed a second user, adding numerous yellow heart symbols to their message.

“The most perfect body,” a third fan asserted, following with a heart-eyes and fire emoji.

“How are you the most dazzling and stunning and sensual and beautiful,” praised a fourth admirer.

The bombshell has stunned her users on more than one occasion this week. Just two days ago, she shared a post that displayed her in nude-colored skintight leggings and a matching top.