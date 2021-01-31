Donald Trump’s ‘Criminal Ineptitude And Apathy’ Doomed COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts, Report Says

Donald Trump doomed the efforts to roll out the COVID-19 vaccines through his own “criminal ineptitude and apathy,” a new report claims.

Writing for DC Report, Jillian S. Ambroz noted that Trump had no plan for the distribution of the vaccines once they were ready to roll out at the end of 2020. She noted that even though Trump’s own White House had seen a number of outbreaks, he had done nothing to prepare for them to be distributed, which could likely lead to more unnecessary deaths.

Instead, his failure to properly prepare dumped the mess on his successor, Ambroz added.

“Trump’s criminal ineptitude and apathy crushed the vaccination effort before it could get off the ground, presenting President Joe Biden’s administration with a monumental disaster,” she wrote.

Others have called out Trump for his lack of planning on how to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine. As The Guardian reported, Biden’s team spent the first week having to manually track down close to 20 million doses of the vaccine that went through the federal distribution pipeline to be administered at clinic sites. As the report noted, Trump’s administration had failed to track how these moved through the pipeline between distribution and when the shot was administered to patients.

Those involved in the rollout said it left a confusing situation for the new team.

“Nobody had a complete picture,” Dr. Julie Morita, executive vice-president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and member of Biden’s task force, told Politico. “The plans that were being made were being made with the assumption that more information would be available and be revealed once they got into the White House.”

Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images

The difficulties come at a time when infection rates remain high in many areas of the country, though numbers have fallen from the period immediately after the holidays. As The Guardian noted, there had been 49 million doses of the vaccine distributed by the federal government as of Saturday, with 27 million administered by states.

Critics have long attacked Trump for failing to take proper steps to stem the spread of coronavirus and for making efforts to downplay its severity. Trump also came under fire for not adhering to the recommendations of his own public health experts, as he regularly appeared in public without a mask and held crowded campaign events that did not require social distancing measures for those attending. As The Inquisitr reported, former coronavirus task force member Dr. Deborah Birx said that some members of the Trump administration believed that the virus was a “hoax.”