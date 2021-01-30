Abby Dowse Flaunts Serious Underboob In Skimpy Neon Pink Swimsuit

Blond bombshell Abby Dowse thrilled her 2.8 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling snap in which she rocked a skimpy hot pink swimsuit that left little to the imagination. The ensemble was from the brand Dolls Kill, whose Instagram page she made sure to tag in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself, in case her followers were interested in the look.

She stood in a minimalist space with a full-length ornate white-framed mirror visible in the background. The neutral color palette of the room allowed the vibrant hues of her outfit to pop.

Abby showcased her curves in a bikini top that covered barely anything at all, with a neckline that revealed a serious amount of cleavage. The cups stretched over her ample assets and weren’t able to contain her bodacious curves, with a tantalizing portion of underboob spilling out the bottom of the garment. A rectangular silver buckle embellishment was positioned in the middle, drawing even more attention to her cleavage, and thin neon pink straps extended over her shoulders.

Abby paired the top with matching bottoms that incorporated the same hues, which looked stunning against her bronzed skin. The bottoms had a simple silhouette, stretching high over her hips on both sides and dipping low in the middle, showing off plenty of her toned stomach. She layered a semi-sheer blue garment over them, with the same rectangular buckle detail that was visible between her breasts. The cover-up sat low on her hips and just barely grazed the tops of her thighs, leaving her figure on full display.

Abby finished off the look with a few accessories, including a delicate bracelet on both wrists and two layered necklaces with different pendants.

Her blond hair appeared to be pulled back in an up-do with a few strands remaining loose to frame her face, although only her slightly parted lips and jawline were visible in the frame.

She tugged at her bottoms with one hand as she posed for the sultry share, and her fans couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 318 comments within one hour of going live, as well as 11,500 likes from her eager audience.

“You look amazing,” one fan wrote simply.

“Such a beautiful woman,” another commented.

“Amazing body,” a third fan remarked, followed by a string of flame emoji.

“Perfect colors for you,” yet another chimed in.

The smoking-hot share wasn’t Abby’s first sexy post of the day. Earlier, as The Inquisitr reported, she delighted her audience with a snap in which she rocked an oversized vintage T-Shirt and no pants as she got down on all fours in a sleek minimalist space.