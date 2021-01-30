Demi Rose Showcases Her Stunningly Sinuous Figure In Ribbed Bandage Dress

Runway star Demi Rose is known to update her Instagram timeline with sultry snaps showcasing her famously shapely figure on a regular basis. However, the curvaceous 25-year-old may have outdone herself with her most recent offering.

The post, which went live for her 15.8 million followers to enjoy on Saturday afternoon, showed Demi striking a provocative pose at one of the more heavily-featured holiday spots on her profile — the Spanish island of Ibiza. And while the rocky shore, oceanic expanse and chromatic sunset in the shot made for a picturesque setting, the model and social media star was eye-catching in her own right.

Demi was snapped sporting a skintight dress that put a spotlight on her naturally curvy frame. In doing so, it provided a visual feast for her fans, who descended upon the post’s comments section en masse to gush over the uploaded photo.

“How can you not love this lady?” wondered one particularly enamored admirer.

“QUEEN OF THE ISLAND ALWAYS,” declared a second devotee, who added multiple emoji for emphasis.

“How do I describe someone who is above the standard of description?” asked another avid supporter.

“You look beautiful in every picture you take,” opined a fourth follower. “Wow.”

Fans further expressed their admiration by double-tapping the photo to the tune of nearly 100,000 likes in little more than an hour.

In the accompanying caption, Demi credited fashion and beauty photographer Brett Russell for framing and documenting her. His eye, Demi’s sensuous pose and the ribbed, bandage-style dress from PrettyLittleThing that she wore in the shot proved a formidable combination in the resulting image.

The Birmingham, England product was captured from behind by Russell’s lens. As a result, her sizable assets were impossible to ignore near the lower edge of the frame. Meanwhile, the way that Demi stood with her body turned slightly to her left allowed her sharply-curved figure to stand out as well.

Demi placed both of her hands atop her head, where she caressed her flowing, raven-colored mane at its roots. In the meantime, her dark eyes were focused on the camera and her magenta-hued lips were parted slightly across the middle as she looked back over her left shoulder.

Finally, Demi’s slightly sun-kissed skin was pleasingly complemented by her sandy surroundings, as well as the glowing orange section of the sky where the sun met the horizon behind her.

As relayed by The Inquisitr one day earlier, Demi was similarly stunning in another tantalizing snap from Ibizia that showed her posing seaside in a cropped tank top, high-cut red bikini bottoms and a short sarong.