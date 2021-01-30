Brit Manuela Flaunts Her Washboard Abs On The Beach In A Tiny Bikini

Brit Manuela enjoyed some sun and sand in Malibu this week, and the model’s Instagram followers got to enjoy a glimpse of her incredible bikini body.

The American model took to the social media site to share a picture that showed her posing on the beach in Malibu while wearing a revealing two-piece swimsuit. Manuela had her head facing down and her hand at her forehead to keep the sun out of her eyes. With her long dark hair falling in front of her shoulder, Manuela stood with her arm at her side and her long and lean physique on full display.

She left an uplifting message in the caption, telling followers that she hopes they are able to heal from the things that no one had ever apologized to them for, and that they “rise and shine.”

The picture earned some big interest with her fans, racking up more than 23,000 likes in close to an hour. Many left gushing compliments in the comments section, both for her striking good looks and her positive outlook.

“Most beautiful model inside and out,” one person wrote.

“Everything about you is just so beautiful brit,” another added.

Others added that her fit physique was inspiration for them to hit the gym and reach their own fitness goals.

“Brit this is my new inspi pic,” a fan commented.

This is not the first time that fans have gotten a revealing glimpse of Manuela on her Instagram feed. As The Inquisitr reported, she took to the social media site earlier in the week to share a series of racy snaps that showed her in lingerie. Posing inside a home, Manuela showed off her matching red lace bra and high-cut underwear, which she wore underneath a fur-trimmed robe.

This series was a hit with her 1.7 million followers as well, racking up close to 75,000 likes and earning thousands of supportive comments.

The post showing off on the beach in Malibu pulled some double duty for Manuela, showing off her physique while also promoting her partnership with Oh Polly Swim, a swimwear brand that has tapped her to showcase their designs. Manuela often uses her social media to help her modeling career, showing off swimwear and intimate apparel and often linking back to her promotional partners. She posted another picture from the swimwear company earlier in the week, this time rocking a baby blue bikini that also gave a good look at her chiseled abs, The Inquisitr reported.