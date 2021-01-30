Nicole Scherzinger Teases Followers In A Silk Robe: ‘Just For You’

Nicole Scherzinger shared a sexy new snap to her Instagram timeline on January 30. The Masked Singer panelist wowed her 4.7 million followers with the new photo where she posed in a gold and black silk robe while gazing into the camera.

The brunette beauty was snapped from the side as she sat down on a couch. The robe had large flowing sleeves which were hemmed just below her elbows. The trim of the piece had a thick black band that ran all around the garb. The robe was slightly open at her legs, letting one of her knees pop through which flashed a little bit of skin.

Nicole tilted her head back, letting her long dark locks cascade down her back. She held back some of her loose waves by holding one of her hands at her crown, with her other hand propping herself up on the couch. The “Don’t Cha” singer stared into the camera with a slight grin, with her strong jawline looking very pronounced.

Behind the Pussycat Dolls leader was a large TV that hung on a wall and a bed just to the left. The upload’s geotag revealed she was in Los Angeles, meaning she was back home after a lengthy vacation in Turks and Caicos.

In the caption of the post, Nicole wrote “just for you,” and added the white dove emoji. In under an hour, the sexy new post brought in over 15,000 likes and 275 comments. Fans of the singer complimented her beauty in the comments section, while also inquiring as to who she might be talking about in the caption.

“Just what I needed,” one fan wrote.

“Well thank you Ms. Scherzinger,” a second added.

“You are literally glowing in this photo,” a third follower commented.

The comments section also filled up with hundreds of emoji which included the heart-eyed smiley face, white heart, and the crown as her supporters called her a “queen,”

Earlier this week Nicole wowed her followers when she posed in a skimpy bikini on a white sandy beach. The bronzed beauty sported a purple thong bikini as she sprawled out in the surf. She stretched as far as she could, with her arms high above her hands as she was splashed with water. She shared two other photos that were quite similar as she contorted her body into different poses. She flashed her bare bum to the camera and kept her head down, never making eye contact with her followers.