Rachel Cook Gets Ready To Break Some Balls In Sheer, Strappy Garter Lingerie

Rachel Cook had her 3 million Instagram followers swooning over her latest social media update on Saturday afternoon. The petite model shared a flirty snap that displayed her incredible physique while brandishing a pool cue and a competitive spirit. She appeared ready to begin a game, and piqued her fans’ interest with a coquettish inquiry in the caption.

Rachel stood in front of a pool table and faced her booty toward the camera, which was angled slightly to her right side. The image framed her figure from her pert derriere to the top of her head, and was also composed such that a racked triangle of billiard balls was visible on one end of the green felt. She leaned forward and steadied herself by placing her right palm against the edge of the table, while clutching a wooden gaming stick in her left hand.

She dropped her chin and turned to gaze over her right shoulder with an almost imperceptible smile on her face. Her bright blue eyes were wide, and she seemed to arch one perfectly groomed brow in an expression of a good-natured challenge.

Rachel wore a two-piece lingerie set featuring a sheer, navy blue fabric through which the tone of her tanned skin was visible. The underwire bra appeared to have a basic design, although the straps running over her shoulders were unusually thick and had additional detailing where they attached to the back of the band around her ribs.

The matching bottoms were a panty/garter combination with a high waist and thong backside. A wide section of translucent material encircling her slender waist comprised the majority of the garment, which still exposed an ample amount of her enticingly rounded cheeks. In addition to the vertical garter straps that would clip onto a pair of stockings, a second, decorative set of them ran horizontally across her hips just below the hem of the panties.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr covered a throwback video clip from a road trip Rachel took last summer along a California highway, as she indicated in the caption. She got pulses racing in a sheer white mini dress under which she appeared to be nude. The backless garment had a wide, draping neckline that slid enticingly off of one shoulder, and the short hem rose halfway up over her bare buns as she perched on a fence and leaned over.

The end of the slow-motion reel showed Rachel running away from the camera across an open meadow, drenched in sunshine. At the time of this writing, the post has garnered upwards of 113,500 likes.