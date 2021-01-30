Elizabeth Hurley, 55, Flaunts Impressive Cleavage In Gold Chain Bikini

Elizabeth Hurley is in the middle of what she’s describing as a “pretend holiday” and has shared another sexy upload from it to her Instagram timeline. The 55-year-old wowed her 1.9 million followers on January 30 when she uploaded a video of herself spinning around in a tiny two-piece bikini.

In the clip, Elizabeth wore a light olive-green bikini that featured gold chains. The top had a few links in the middle of her cleavage, which pieced together the two triangle pieces of fabric. The top tied around her neck and showed off an ample amount of her bust. Her bottoms also had gold chains on her sides, connecting the front and back pieces of fabric together. The bottoms were low rise, landing several inches below her belly button.

Elizabeth was proud to show off her incredible figure and spun around while she was being filmed. She also wore a cheetah-print cover-up that blew in the wind as she spun in circles. Paired with the ensemble were large gold-framed sunglasses with ombre lenses. The Brit also wore large dangling earrings that almost landed on her shoulders.

Behind the Bedazzled actress was a white sandy beach and crystal clear waters. She looked to be alone as there wasn’t a person in sight.

In the caption of the photo, Elizabeth mentioned that on day three of her “pretend holiday,” she was in the Maldives. She added three pink heart emoji to the end of the caption and tagged the resort in which she stayed. She has been sharing old vacation photos to her timeline recently to try and mentally escape the lockdown she is currently under due to COVID-19.

In under an hour, the sexy new upload had over 108,000 views and 700 plus comments. Fans of the actress complimented her hot physique and said they wished they were on vacation with her.

“Like a fine wine,” one follower wrote.

“I’d go on vacation with you anytime!” a second added.

“You are so perfect,” a fourth fan commented.

The comments section also filled up with hundreds of emoji which included the heart-eyed smiley face, flame, and crown, as fans called her a “queen.”

The new post from Elizabeth seemed to match one she shared from day one of her pretend holiday in which she sported the same swimsuit. The January 28 post didn’t reveal where the actress was, but today’s seemed to confirm it was also the Maldives. She ditched the cover-up in the old pic and struck a position with her arms up and one leg kicked in the air. She showed off an ample amount of cleavage to her followers as she turned her chest toward the camera.