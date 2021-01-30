Alexis Clark Exposes Incredible Booty In Sheer Red Thong Panties

Alexis Clark left little to the imagination in her most recent Instagram snapshots. The curvaceous model flaunted her enviable curves as she posed seductively for the camera.

In the steamy snaps, Alexis looked smoking hot as she rocked a lace lingerie set. The sheer red thong panties wrapped snugly around her petite waist and were cut high over her hips. The garment exposed her incredible booty, and gave fans a small peek at her thighs.

She added a matching bra that boasted slim straps and showed off her muscled arms and shoulders. The top included a low-cut neckline that flaunted her abundant cleavage. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also on full display in the pics. She accessorized the look with a silver bracelet on her wrist.

In the first photo, Alexis stood in a bathroom in front of an oval-shaped mirror. She placed both of her hands on the sink in front of her and arched her back. Her hip was pushed to the side and her head was tilted as she stared at her reflection in the glass.

The second shot featured Alexis looking into the mirror at a closer angle. She rested one arm at her side and turned her body slightly as some sunlight came streaming in from a nearby window behind her.

In the background of the snaps, some pink walls could be seen. A funky patterned wall paper was also visible. In the caption, Alexis told her fans that they could look, but not touch.

Her long, blond hair was parted to the side. The locks were styled in voluminous waves that hung down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

Alexis’ 803,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 56,000 times within the first four hours after it was uploaded to her timeline. Her admirers also left over 550 comments.

“Omg perfection,” one follower stated.

“Absolutely unreal how beautiful a woman can be,” remarked another.

“There are not enough words to describe your beauty and elegance,” a third comment read.

“Killing it as always,” a fourth user wrote.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her flash her fit figure in saucy ensembles such as lingerie and bathing suits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alexis recently grabbed the attention of her followers when she opted for a pair of scanty nude thong panties and a tight, white crop top. To date, that post has pulled in more than 84,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.