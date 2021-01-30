Daisy Keech Squats While Wearing Tiny Thong In Tantalizing Instagram Update

On Saturday, January 30, American social media sensation and model Daisy Keech shared a series of suggestive snaps with her 5.5 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 21-year-old posing in a dimly lit bedroom. A window, a full-length mirror, and a bed covered with folded laundry can be seen in the background.

Daisy opted to wear a long-sleeved black crop top and a pair of skimpy high-cut underwear. The revealing ensemble put her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs on display. She finished off the sexy look with black Nike ankle socks and fur-lined slippers. The blond bombshell also wore her curly honey-colored hair down.

In the first image, Daisy squatted with her feet planted on the carpeted floor. She stabilized herself by placing her hands on the bed behind her. She tilted her head and looked off into the distance with a serious expression on her face. The photo also showed her dog lying in front of her.

Daisy altered her position for the following picture by turning to the side, flaunting her pert derriere. She focused her attention on her laundry and reached out to touch the pile of clothes.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation tagged both the clothing brand h:ours and retail company Revolve.

Fans seemed to have loved the post as it soon racked up more than 200,000 likes. Quite a few of Daisy’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“My god, you are so beautiful,” wrote one fan, adding a pink heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“Body of a goddess,” added a different devotee, along with two blue heart and two red rose emoji.

“So beautiful and amazing,” remarked another admirer.

“Hottest in the world,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Daisy has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity.

For instance, she recently uploaded two pictures, in which she opted to forgo wearing underwear while in a mini dress, leaving little to the imagination. That post has been liked over 500,000 times since it was shared.