Shanina Shaik Flaunts Her Killer Body In A Tiny White Bikini

Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik is flaunting her incredible figure in a sexy new Instagram snap. The 29-year-old dazzled her 2.2 million followers in the new pic where she took a mirror selfie and applied a black and white filter.

Shanina wore a classic white bikini in the photo, which showed off her impressive body. The top had a low scoop neck and underwire with two thin straps that ran behind her back. The bottoms were pulled up high on her waist and were tied into large bows, with an abundance of string hanging off them. The front of the bottoms dipped down low, landing several inches below the model’s belly button.

The Australian bombshell’s toned tummy stole the show and looked slimmer than ever. She slightly cocked her hips to one side and held her phone up in one hand while hanging the other down by her waist.

She left her long dark hair down and messy and pulled it mostly to the right side of her face. Shanina stared into her phone’s screen when the photo was snapped and had a blank look on her face.

Behind her were two designer chairs and a full suitcase that lay open on the floor full of clothing. Shanina noted in her caption that she was unpacking. She added relevant emoji as well.

The upload’s geotag revealed she was in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Earlier this week, she shared she was moving again and noted that COVID was shaking up her world.

In under an hour, the sexy new post brought in over 6,800 likes and 70-plus comments. Fans of the Australian complimented her hot physique and beauty.

“Beautiful as always,” one follower wrote.

“She is just stunning,” added a second fan.

“Unpacking never looked so hot,” a third person declared.

“Why are you so beautiful?” asked a fourth admirer.

The comments section also filled up with dozens of emoji, including the crown, red heart, and flame symbol, as fans said she looked “fire.”

Earlier this week, Shanina wowed her millions of followers when she shared a pic of herself in a white-and-red striped bikini. She was soaking wet in the picture and had swept her damp locks to one side of her face. She accessorized the look with a pair of large gold hoop earrings, which added some flair to the ensemble. The upload ended up bringing in over 32,000 likes and almost 300 comments.