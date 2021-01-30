Khloe Terae Shows Off Her Derriere In A Thong Bodysuit While Braving Snowy Weather & Doing The Splits

Khloe flaunted her flexibility on a balcony.

Khloe Terae didn’t let a little chilly weather stop her from going scantily-clad outdoors. The Playboy model braved freezing temperatures to create some tantalizing content her for 2.6 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

In a recent Reel, she was shown exposing her peachy posterior to the elements during a trip to a ski resort. Her geotag indicated that the footage was shot at Powder Mountain, which is located in Eden, Utah.

Khloe bared her toned buns in a white spandex bodysuit. The upper half of the garment had long sleeves that offered some protection from the cold, but its thong back covered little of her backside. Her unusual winter wear also included a pair of knee-high sweater socks crafted out of gray cable-knit fabric.

She elevated her look with a few pieces of gold jewelry. Her bling included a pair of hoop earrings and a watch. Her blond hair was styled in an elegant topknot.

Khloe’s video began with a shot of the scenic view from the high balcony where it was filmed. Her lodgings overlooked a few other buildings and a snow-covered landscape with distant dark mountains. The sky was gray and hazy.

Khloe identified the woman filming the footage as her friend Sydney Montana. When Sydney turned the camera on her pal, she asked Khloe what she was doing.

“The splits with a view,” the model replied.

Khloe was doing a variation of the gymnastics position. She stood on the tiptoes of her left foot and pressed her upraised right leg against one of the balcony’s thick wooden posts. Her knee was near her head, and her toes were pointed. She wrapped her right arm around the post to keep her balance.

She held the stretch for a few moments before lowering her leg and hooking it over the balcony’s rustic wood railing. As she did so, she flashed a smile at the camera.

Her Instagram followers were impressed with the demonstration of her flexibility.

“Regardless of the location, when you’re doing the splits there’s ALWAYS a view,” read one response to her post.

“This was one of the most insanely sexy things I’ve ever seen,” commented another fan.

“Beautiful long legs,” wrote a third admirer.

Khloe seems to enjoy showing off how limber she is in unusual places. As reported by The Inquisitr, one of her recent Instagram shares was a video of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model doing the splits in the narrow aisle of a private plane.