Niece Waidhofer Shows Off Busty Chest In Cupped Glitter Bikini

Niece Waidhofer went into full bombshell mode as she rocked an attention-grabbing outfit for her latest Instagram post. The sexy model served up a steamy look for the camera while flashing plenty of skin.

In the sultry snap, Niece looked like a million bucks as she wore a cupped glitter bikini. The silver top included a deep neckline that exposed her massive cleavage. It also included chain straps that fit over her busty chest. Her toned arms were on full display as well.

The matching panties were pulled up high over her voluptuous hips and fit tightly around her slim midsection. It also included metal chains while accentuating her muscular thighs. Her flat tummy and toned abs were also spotlighted.

Niece stood in front of a mirror with her back arched. She slightly parted her legs and pulled her shoulders back. She pushed her chest out and rested one hand behind her head as sunlight streamed over her body from a nearby window.

In the background, a bathroom sink and some wall décor could be seen. Niece told her supporters in the caption that horizontal stripes were slimming on a physique — as long as that person had expensive body contouring surgery as well.

She wore her long dark hair in a deep side part and styled her locks in sleek, straight strands that cascaded over both her shoulders.

Niece’s over 3 million followers immediately began to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 35,000 times in just 45 minutes. Her admirers also took to the comments section during that time to leave over 460 remarks about the pic.

“Absolutely beautiful sweetheart,” one follower wrote.

“You’re unbelievably awesome,” gushed a second fan.

“You are so beautiful like a goddess,” a third user praised.

“This Picture Looks amazing and this Outfit. I Love it,” added a fourth person.

Niece does not appear to have any qualms when it comes to flashing her incredible figure in her online uploads. She’s often seen rocking revealing lingerie, scanty bathing suits, tiny tops, and more on her grid.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Niece recently piqued the interest of her followers when she posed in a tan lingerie set that featured a sheer bra and matching cut-out panties. That photo was also a big hit among her adoring fans. As of this writing, it has raked in more than 143,000 likes and over 1,200 comments.