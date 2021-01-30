Veronica Bielik Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Skintight Activewear

On Saturday, January 30, Polish model Veronica Bielik started off the weekend by uploading a series of stunning snaps on Instagram.

In the first image, the 27-year-old stood with her hands to her side in front of a pool. A beautiful body of water could also be seen in the background. She tilted her head and looked directly at the camera, as she flashed her beautiful smile.

The following photo consisted of a close-up shot. Veronica had changed her location and was sitting on what appears to be a couch. She continued to focus her attention on the camera lens with a small smile playing on her lips. She struck a nearly identical pose for the final photo, save for the fact that she hunched her shoulders slightly.

For the casual photo shoot, Veronica flaunted her fantastic figure in skintight activewear from the clothing brand Bo and Tee. The set featured a gray ribbed cap-sleeved crop top with zipper detailing and a pair of matching shorts. The sporty outfit put her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs on display. The color of the garments also looked gorgeous against her tan skin. In addition, the blond bombshell wore her honey-colored hair in loose waves and sported a pink manicure.

The geotag suggested that the pictures were taken in the Maldives.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation advertised for Bo and Tee.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 80,000 likes. Quite a few of Veronica’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“You have the perfect smile,” wrote one fan, adding a string of fire and smiling face emoji to the end of the comment.

“You’re looking perfect dear as always,” added a different devotee.

“You’re incredibly fantastic gorgeous looking,” remarked another admirer.

“So beautiful,” remarked a fourth Instagram user.

Veronica engaged with her followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the model is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload content that shows her wearing revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a skimpy two-piece swimsuit. That post has been liked over 100,000 times since it was shared.