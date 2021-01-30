Donald Trump Allegedly Called QAnon Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene To Offer His ‘Support’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene revealed on Twitter on Saturday morning that she had recently received a call from former President Donald Trump in which he thanked the controversial Georgia lawmaker and offered his “support.”

“I had a GREAT call with my all time favorite POTUS, President Trump! I’m so grateful for his support and more importantly the people of this country are absolutely 100 percent loyal to him because he is 100 percent loyal to the people and America First,” she tweeted.

In addition to the revelation that she had been in communication with Trump, Greene also wrote a long multi-tweet thread on the future of the MAGA movement and her political opponents.

“You can never beat [Trump] because We The People have his back,” she tweeted of the former president.

Though many pundits have suggested that Trump will find it difficult to become a political power player after a mob stormed Capitol Hill on January 6 in an attempt to stop the Biden presidency, others have suggested that the former real estate mogul may emerge from the White House even “more powerful” than before, per The Inquisitr.

The alleged supportive phone-call comes after Greene had been pressured to resign from her position after numerous questionable statements and policy positions have recently come to light. For example, she reportedly once posted about a conspiracy that suggested that Jewish-owned solar companies could have been responsible for the wildfires that ravaged the state of California in 2018, per Newsweek. Shortly after screenshots of the since-deleted Facebook post circulated online, the phrase “Jewish Laser Beams” started trending on Twitter.

In addition, Greene has supported conspiracy theories including 9/11 was an inside job and that a body double sometimes stood in for late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Dustin Chambers / Getty Images

However, Greene brushed off criticism by claiming that liberals were attacking her because they “hate America.”

“In these divisive times, real leaders must be determined and strong to be able to withstand the rabid mob that preys on weakness in order to get their way, which is to destroy our country,” she wrote in another tweet.

Though many QAnon supporters have been implicated in the Capitol Hill riots, Greene was sure to condemn the violence that rocked Washington earlier this month. However, she also tweeted her frustration that there was not a similar level of outcry for “people who were left to endure the Democrat riots” over the summer.

The alleged phone-call marks the second time that the former commander-in-chief has waded into the public sphere since his departure from the Oval Office. As was previously reported by The Inquisitr, he released his first statement late last week.