Red Dela Cruz Rocks Daisy Dukes & One-Shouldered Crop Top: ‘Bad’

Red Dela Cruz shared two selfies of herself in a sexy outfit, seemingly delighting her Instagram followers. The UFC octagon girl revealed that her Daisy Dukes came from Revolve Grlfrnd.

In the images, Red stood in front of the mirror in a room with white walls, a gray door, and light tile. She held her dark phone with the external camera facing out for some old-school selfies. Red wore a pair of medium wash denim Daisy Dukes that rose to just below her navel and ended at her upper thighs. The bottoms showed off her toned legs. She paired it with a sexy white, one-shoulder crop top that revealed a hint of cleavage and highlighted her toned arms. The outfit emphasized Red’s fit tummy and slender waist.

She wore her dark brown hair straight and her locks fell down her back from a side part. For accessories, the UFC octagon girl wore thick gold hoop earrings. She had a brown manicure as well. In the first photo, Red held one arm up to her head as she looked at her phone’s screen. She had her full lips slightly pursed. She placed her hand on the counter and tilted her head to the side in the second image.

Instagram users showed the post a lot of love, with at least 27,800 hitting the like button. More than 350 also took the time to leave a comment expressing their appreciation for the hot look.

“OMG! You are the reason my dad watches UFC with me. You’re so hot. The baddest on IG,” enthused one fan along with laughing, crying and grinning smilies.

Red regularly shows off her physique modeling a variety of clothes and her work uniform. The Inquisitr previously reported that she showed off her ample cleavage in a skintight white bodysuit and dark high-waisted pants.