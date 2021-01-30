Qimmah Russo Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Tiny Bandeau Bikini

Fitness superstar Qimmah Russo updated her Instagram account on Saturday, January 30, with some smoking-hot new photos of her bikini-clad self, wowing her 1.7 million followers.

The 26-year-old Q-Flex Fitness founder was photographed at the beach for the four-slide series as the tranquil hues of the ocean filled the background behind her. Qimmah flaunted her enviable figure in every frame as she struck several eye-catching poses.

In the first photo, she stood with one leg in front of the other as she faced the camera. She cocked one hip to highlight her curves and tilted her head to her right. She rocked a sultry expression on her face as she looked into the camera’s lens. She sat on her shins in the second snapshot, showing off her booty as she posed from her left side. The third image displayed her left side once more as she popped her derriere out and tugged on her bottoms. Meanwhile, in the fourth slide, she drew the eye to her chest as she grabbed onto her top.

The model rocked her long brunette locks in a high ponytail that added a polished element to her overall appearance. Her nails were short and painted white.

She flaunted her killer curves in a scanty bikini with a colorful abstract print. The suit’s top featured a bandeau-style body that tied in the front. The garment tightly wrapped around her busty assets as it revealed a great deal of cleavage and underboob. She teamed the number with matching thong bottoms that featured ruffles. The briefs provided minimal coverage as they highlighted Qimmah’s curvaceous hips and pert backside. Their high-rise side-straps also accented her slim core.

In the post’s caption, she engaged with her fans by asking them about the climate where they reside. She also mentioned in the post that her photos were snapped by Nate Zielke, a digital content creator.

The post went live just 30 minutes ago and has quickly become a hit, amassing more than 7,000 likes. Dozens of admirers also verbalized their sweet thoughts about the model in the comments section.

“Stunning pictures,” one individual wrote, adding a string of heart-eyes emoji.

“You are such a hot babe, you are just a continued exquisite work of art, can you possible get any more gorgeous,” another admirer chimed in.

“Wow amazing pictures. Stunning beauty,” a third fan asserted.

“Damn babe you’re beautiful,” a fourth user praised.

The stunner shared another jaw-dropping post just two days ago that showed her in a plunging red top and tiny boy shorts while she worked out.