French President Emmanuel Macron Slams A COVID Vaccine For ‘Quasi-Ineffective’ And ‘Not Encouraging’ Results

French President Emmanuel Macron launched an extraordinary attack on one of the vaccines for the novel coronavirus, calling it only “quasi-effective” in public remarks on the drug. The comments come as the world has launched a massive immunization effort in the hope that it can bring an end to a pandemic that has claimed around 2.2 million lives around the globe.

Macron’s specific issue was that the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab appears to be less effective for people over the age of 65-years-old, which is one of the major populations the European nation hoped to protect, per France 24.

“Today we think that it is quasi-ineffective for people over 65,” he said to reporters.

“What I can tell you officially today is that the early results we have are not encouraging for 60 to 65-year-old people concerning AstraZeneca,” he continued.

“We have to be realistic: the real problem with the AstraZeneca vaccine is that it doesn’t work in the way we expected,” he concluded, per Politico.

That said, the French president noted that he was not completely briefed on the matter and would be relying on scientists for any official mandates.

“I don’t have any data, and I don’t have a scientific team of my own to look at the numbers,” he acknowledged.

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

However, the 43-year-old world leader almost immediately received pushback, including from the vaccine developers themselves.

Sir John Bell, Regius Chair of Medicine at the University of Oxford who led the vaccine trials and is a member of the U.K. vaccine task force, claimed that the comments were “very unfair and also untrue,” per iNews UK.

In addition, others argued that Macron was encouraging anti-vaxx conspiracies, which have plagued much of Europe. However, it should be noted that his statement concerned one specific COVID-19 vaccine and not vaccines for the coronavirus as a whole.

Though many medical experts have hit back at the comments, he is not the only one to have raised concerns about the effectiveness of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine. For example, the German vaccine commission, known as STIKO, announced on Friday that it was maintain its position on encouraging older citizens to avoid the jab in order to receive one of the alternatives.

“The reason is because there is currently insufficient data on the effectiveness of the vaccines on people above 65-years-old,” the commission claimed.

Currently, there are three approved vaccines for COVID-19. In addition to the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, there are also options from Pfizer/Biotech as well as Moderna. In addition, a new Johnson & Johnson drug might soon enter the market after showing promising results that avoided fatalities and hospitalization by 100 percent, per The Inquisitr.