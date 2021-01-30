Kindly Myers Flashes Sexy Sideboob & Pert Derriere In White Thong Bathing Suit

Kindly Myers let it all hang out in her latest Instagram share on Saturday morning. The smoking hot model was sure to have her followers drooling as she rocked a skimpy piece of swimwear in front of the camera.

In the racy shot, Kindly looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a teeny white thong bathing suit. The garment included a daring cut on the sides that flashed her sexy sideboob. It also included an open design in the back to show off even more skin. The thin straps flaunted her muscled arms and shoulders in the process.

The suit fit snugly around Kindly’s slim midsection and was cut high over her hips. The thong bottoms also put her pert derriere on full display, as well as her toned thighs.

Kindly posed in front of a plain, white backdrop. She turned her body to the side and arched her back dramatically as she pushed her round booty outward. Both of her arms were raised over her head as she turned her face toward the camera and wore a bright smile on her lips.

In the caption of the post, Kindly encouraged her supporters to build a life that they love, and live it every single day.

Her long, blond hair was parted to the side. The locks were styled in loose strands that hung down her back. She also credited her photographer and geotagged her location as Nashville, Tennessee.

Kindly’s over 2.3 million followers appeared to approve of the post by clicking the like button more than 12,000 times within the first two hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 300 remarks about the pic.

“You Bright Up Any Guys Life,” one follower stated.

“You’re the most beautiful woman ever to live,” another wrote.

“You look so radiant, great smile!” a third comment read.

“Very gorgeous girl,” a fourth social media user declared.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her fit figure in her online photos. She’s often seen sporting racy looks that contour to her busty chest, long legs, rock-hard abs, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kindly recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she opted for a pair of white thong panties and a clingy gray crop top. That post also proved to be a popular one among her fans. It’s racked up more than 28,000 likes and over 680 messages to date.