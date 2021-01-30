Sarah Harris Showcases Curvy Hips In Black Lace Bra & Matching Panties

Sarah Harris was scantily clad in her latest Instagram upload on Saturday morning. The stunning blond gave her adoring fans a good look at her body as she rocked a revealing ensemble for the steamy snap.

In the shot, Sarah looked hotter than ever as she opted for a black lace bra. The garment included slim straps that put her toned arms and shoulders in the spotlight. It also featured a deep neckline that exposed her colossal cleavage

She added a pair of matching panties that were cut high to showcase her curvy hips. They also wrapped snugly around her tiny waist as they highlighted her flat tummy and killer abs. Her muscular thighs were seen in the pic as well. She accessorized the look with a ring on her finger.

Sarah stood in a doorway for the photo. She had her back arched slightly and one arm resting in front of her. Her other arm came up to touch her hair as she tilted her head to the side and gave a smoldering stare into the camera.

In the background, some plain walls were seen. A bed made up with white blankets was also visible. In the caption, Sarah told her supporters that she was following a new diet that allowed her to eat what she liked, yet still lose weight. She also geotagged her location as Auckland, New Zealand.

Her long, blond hair was parted down the middle. The locks were styled in loose curls that spilled over both of her shoulders.

Sarah’s over 2.1 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 18,000 times within the first six hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 270 messages.

“You are such a beauty!” one follower wrote.

“Congrats on the 7kg loss. Great effort. Stay with it. You’ll feel better for it,” another gushed.

“Keep going! It’s going to be amazing following you on this journey,” a third user declared.

“Just love to look to your eyes,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves in her online snaps. She’s often seen posing in racy outfits that show off plenty of skin.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she sported a white crop top and a pair of teeny yellow panties. To date, that post has raked in more than 15,000 likes and over 200 comments.