NFL Rumors: Matthew Stafford Considering Trade To Los Angeles As Rams Could Dump Jared Goff

Matthew Stafford could have his eyes on Los Angeles for his next destination, which would leave Jared Goff on the move as well.

As ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported, the soon-to-be former Detroit Lions quarterback has shown interest in being moved to the Rams after asking for a trade.

“Matthew Stafford considers the Rams a viable contender in his trade market with the Lions,” he tweeted.

“While it’s unclear what the Rams can do with Jared Goff’s long-term deal on the books, they’ve explored the possibilities with Stafford.”

There have been a number of teams connected to Stafford since he reportedly asked the Lions to give him a fresh start. The upcoming offseason looks to be a busy one for quarterback changes, as many other starters are expected to change teams, including Deshaun Watson, who has also asked his franchise for a trade.

It was not clear what kind of package the Rams could put together to offer Detroit, or whether they could top other potential suitors like the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins. Both of those teams have been mentioned in the mix for a new signal caller, and both have high first-round picks that could be used as part of a potential package.

Others have pegged the Indianapolis Colts as a top contender for Stafford, with reports that he may prefer a move there. The Colts are looking for a new starter after Philip Rivers announced his retirement. ESPN’s John Clayton noted that Stafford has some existing connections to members of the franchise.

“So, I think he’s kind of in the same mind as [Colts owner] Jim Irsay and also he knows [rookie quarterback] Jacob Eason, because they both have some roots in Georgia,” he said, via the SB Nation blog Stampede Blue.

As The Inquisitr reported, the Rams have actively looked at the idea of moving on from their starter, just two years after he led his team to the Super Bowl. The former top overall pick has been inconsistent during his tenure there, excelling during the regular season where he had thrown for 107 touchdowns in 69 career games but struggled in the playoffs. He had thrown just four touchdowns in six career playoff games, completing 57.4 percent of his passes compared to a 63.4 percent clip during the regular season.

If he does return to the Rams, Goff is expected to move into an open competition with backup John Wolford for the starting job in 2021.