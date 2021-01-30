Katelyn Runck Slays In A Buckle-Front Bikini While Posing In St. Pete Beach: ‘Enjoying The Sunshine!’

Katelyn Runck showed off her incredible figure in the latest saucy update that was shared on her Instagram page. The model featured the bikini-clad image on January 30, and it’s earned her plenty of praise from her audience.

She posed outside on a bright and sunny day, standing next to a wood pole that matched her height. The model’s post included a geotag identifying the location of her shoot as St. Pete Beach, where she will be staying all week. The setting was picture-perfect, and the sparkling ocean water glistened behind her. Katelyn popped her hip to the side to accentuate her curves. She showed the definition in her biceps as she raised both arms above her head.

She dressed for a day of fun in the sun, and the scanty cut of the suit ensured she would soak up plenty of Vitamin C on her skin. Katelyn looked smoking hot in a minuscule suit that showed more than it covered. The two piece’s khaki color popped against her all-over glow. Her adjustable top featured thick straps and a tiny front that barely contained her ample assets. The two sides connected by a black buckle, helping draw even more attention to Katelyn’s bust. Its scooping neckline plunged low into her bronze collar while offering an eyeful of underboob.

Her bottoms were a revealing deep V-cut that fell low on her front. The waistband of the suit hit a few inches below her sculpted abs, while the thin elastic sides stretched high on her slender midsection. Its daringly high cut also revealed the front of Katelyn’s hip bones and a tease of her muscular thighs.

A pair of silver-rimmed aviator sunglasses were worn high on her nose. She styled her long dark locks with natural waves and playfully ran her hands through them.

She asked fans to share any recommendations they have for her stay. Katelyn’s audience was not shy about making their admiration of the photo known. In a short time, more than 15,000 double-tapped the photo, and an additional 400 left comments. Several applauded her fit physique, while many others left suggestions.

“Good morning my beautiful sunshine,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts to the end of their comment.

“Awesomely mindblowingg beauty sensuously loaded beautifull wonderful sexyyyy hott beautyyy,” wrote a second.

“Extremely Beautiful with an irresistibly beautiful smile,” a third chimed in alongside a trio of flames.

“Simply stunning, you look amazing in every way, absolutely gorgeous you are,” added a fourth.