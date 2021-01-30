Arianny Celeste Flaunts Her Curves In A Figure-Hugging Two-Piece Set

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste thrilled her 3.2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a trio of snaps taken while she was out and about in Las Vegas, Nevada. The photos were captured in the Boca Park Summelin neighbourhood in particular, as the geotag indicated, and Arianny stood on a sidewalk area with several large marble columns visible in the background as well as one directly behind her.

She rocked an ensemble from the online retailer Revolve, who she tagged in the caption of the post as well as in the first slide. She also gave her followers some more information about where the various components of her look came from, tagging Louis Vuitton, Lovers and Friends, and J. Adams Shoes in the image as well.

Arianny showcased her curvaceous figure in a long-sleeved crop top that clung to her ample assets. The garment was crafted from a thin ribbed fabric in a mauve hue that looked stunning against her sun-kissed skin. The top ended just below her breasts, leaving plenty of her stomach on display.

She paired it with a midi skirt crafted from the same fabric, and the material clung to her lower body, hugging her shapely hips and toned legs. The skirt ended halfway down her shins, and she posed with one leg slightly extended as she gazed off into the distance with a radiant smile.

She incorporated a few accessories as well, including a pair of white ankle boots, a gold bracelet, and a cross-body Louis Vuitton bag with a pale pink strap.

For the second image she spun around, showing off the back of her ensemble. The top featured a large cut-out portion that revealed her nude bra, and had a wrap detail near her slim waist that ended with a tie, the fabric trailing down her shapely rear. The bottoms had a scandalously high slit that extended from the hem to about an inch below her backside, showing off more of her sculpted legs.

Her long brunette locks cascaded down her back in tousled waves. She spun back around for the third and final slide in the update, gazing at the camera with a sultry expression.

Her fans loved the share, and the post racked up over 22,900 likes as well as 152 comments within 16 hours.

“Stunner,” one fan wrote, followed by a string of flame emoji.

“Love this set!” another exclaimed.

“Hot momma,” a third fan remarked.

“You are literally so perfect,” yet another follower chimed in.

