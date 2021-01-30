Bru Luccas Shows Off Her Bikini Body From The Front And Back, Asks Which Is Hotter

Social media star Bru Luccas sent the pulses of her 3.9 million Instagram followers racing by posting a new photo where she modeled two different swimwear sets in two different poses. In the comment for the shot, the model cheekily asked fans which they thought was hotter.

In the first option, Bru opted for a bright red bikini that accentuated the California resident’s bronzed tan. The top was a classic triangle silhouette with a deep plunging neckline that showed off her collarbone and décolletage. Tiny strings wrapped around her neck to create a halter neckline. Showing off her washboard abs, Bru completed the set with a pair of matching bottoms. They were also a string style, with tiny straps that were pulled towards her midriff in a high-rise silhouette.

In keeping with the hot red theme, Bru wore a classic bandana to tame her hair. She also accessorized with a beige satin scrunchie and hiking boots. Bru posed by facing the camera directly and tilting her head while giving fans a smoldering look. Behind her was a luxurious red sports car.

In the second pose, Bru wore a one-piece swimsuit was a fun striped design. The stripes were a variety of colors, including pink, yellow, navy, light blue, and white. The rainbow hues gave the ensemble a cool retro-like vibe, despite the sultry modern cut.

The back of the swimsuit featured a low scooped design that exposed the Bru’s toned back and shoulders. The bottom had a cheeky thong silhouette that left little of the model’s backside to the imagination. High leg slits on the sides extended to reach just below her waistline, showing off her hips and highlighting her hourglass figure.

Bru styled her hair into a straight and sleek look so that her long brunette locks cascaded down her back. She completed the look with a pair of pale pink flip-flops.

Fans went wild over the new upload and awarded the post over 324,000 likes and more than 7,000 comments.

“Killing me softly,” raved one awestruck user.

“This is like picking Lambo or Ferrari,” joked a second.

Her followers seemed split with which option they preferred, though it looked as if a slight majority liked the right one more.

“The right is a masterpiece,” gushed a fan, emphasizing the sentiment with three heart-eye emoji.

Others were more diplomatic in their responses.

“Both,” proclaimed another, adding a fire symbol to the comment.

The Brazilian model had wowed her followers earlier this week after wearing a pair of tight and tiny biker shorts, per The Inquisitr.