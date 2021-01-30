Lyna Perez Exposes Braless Chest In Latest Risqué Update

Internet vixen Lyna Perez lit up her Instagram feed on Thursday with a jaw-dropping offering. The brunette bombshell went braless underneath a completely see-through crop top, which she unzipped to expose her massive cleavage.

The black mesh number left absolutely nothing to the imagination, treating fans to a full view of her buxom chest. While she made sure to blur out her privates to adhere to Instagram’s strict no-nudity policy, Lyna stunned her audience with the NSFW showing of skin.

The long-sleeved top appeared to have a hood attached on the back, as the collar was made out of a solid fabric that stood out against the transparent mesh. The top cut off just above the waist, leaving the model’s toned midriff on display. Lyna tugged on the bottom ends to bring them close together as she posed with her hands across her midsection, perfectly framing her ample cleavage. The gesture also allowed her to showcase her classy white manicure, which offered contrast to the risqué outfit.

The smokeshow ditched her pants in favor of a micro bikini bottom that only covered the bare minimum. It dipped dangerously low in the front, putting her trim tummy on show and leaving the scorpion tattoo on her panty line in full view of the camera. It had spaghetti side straps that came up above her hips, tying with flirty bows and showcasing her sexy legs.

Lyna kept her accessories simple, only wearing a set of chunky gold hoop earrings that provided just the right amount of bling. She wore her hair down and parted in the middle, brushing her locks over one ear and sweeping them over her shoulder.

The babe was snapped in a tropical location. She appeared to be on a balcony, leaning her back on the railing as she posed against a backdrop of lush vegetation. A clear, blue sky added more color to her verdant surroundings, which, in turn, made her attire pop. Sun-kissed white walls were also visible in the shot, providing contrast to the all-black look.

Lyna cocked her hip and closed her legs, teasing her thigh gap. She fixed the camera with a sultry stare and showed off her sexy smirk. The photo cut off at the mid-thigh, spotlighting her hourglass curves.

In her caption, Lyna enticed followers to comment devil emoji as many times as they could for a chance to be featured in her Instagram story the following day. Her fans jumped in on the action and soon inundated her with likes, comments, and emoji. She received more than 21,400 messages since posting the offering, in addition to 243,600-plus likes.

“Wow [two heart-eyes emoji] I can’t even,” wrote Violet Summers, who also added a pair of hearts.

“How perfect are you,” chimed in Tika Camaj.

“I swear someone stole the stars from the sky and put them in your eyes,” another user waxed lyrical about her beauty.

“Ur the hottest girl on the internet,” gushed a fourth fan.