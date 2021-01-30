Nicky Gile Stuns In A Sexy Crop Top & Matching Skirt

Nicky Gile gave fans a nice view of her insanely toned body in her latest Instagram post. The gorgeous American model took to the popular social media platform to showcase her incredibly fit physique in a sexy new matching set from a brand called Adika Style.

Nicky rocked a two-piece set that included a tie-dye cropped top and mini skirt. The top had a snug fit that hugged her buxom curves, as well as a scoop neckline that showed a glimpse of her cleavage. The thin straps clung to her shoulders, highlighting her slim arms. The length showcased her flat tummy.

The bottoms seemed to fit her perfectly. The garment had a narrow waistband that clung to her slim midsection, obscuring her belly button from view. The fit emphasized her hips, and the color complimented her flawless skin. The hottie also sported a jacket that came from the same line. For the shots, the outerwear was unzipped and halfway taken off her left shoulder.

Nicky was seen on the balcony of a building, dressed in her sexy outfit. In the first photo, the babe sat with her thighs closed on an elevated platform near the glass railings. She tugged at her skirt with her left hand as she looked straight onto the camera, smiling.

In the second pic, Nicky slightly changed her stance by leaning sideways. The influencer grabbed the hem of her bottom as she tilted her head to the side, gazing at the lens. In the last snapshot, her stance did not change, but she glanced to the side at something that probably struck her interest.

The blue sea, trees, and various plants were visible in the background.

Nicky wore several accessories, wearing three necklaces, a pair of small hoop earrings, and rings. Her nails were short and painted in a french tip style, but instead of white polish, she used black.

Nicky wrote a short caption, something irrelevant to her poses and attire. She gave credit to Adika Style by tagging the brand in the caption and picture.

As per usual, the new upload earned a lot of praise from her supporters. Many of them dove into the comments section to shower her with compliments. Most of them told her she looked gorgeous. Some others praised her fantastic figure. The post accrued more than 15,900 likes and over 430 comments within hours of being posted.

“THE PERFECT GIRL,” gushed one of her fans, adding five heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Classy and beautiful! I think I am in love with you,” wrote another admirer.

“Nothing makes me happier than getting a new post notification from you,” added a third follower.