Sofia Vergara Sizzles In White String Bikini And Diamonds In Throwback Modeling Snaps

Sofia Vergara threw it back to her modeling days for her latest Instagram Throwback Thursday as she shared a trio of photos from a professional shoot before she became a household name through Modern Family. The America’s Got Talent judge wowed in the January 29 upload which showed her all dolled up in a string bikini top and diamond jewelry.

In the first snap, Sofia posed in between two sheer drapes in front of a plain white background. She wore her long, dark hair in glamorous curls and put her décolletage on display in the plunging triangle top, which featured a string around her torso and two more that tied around the back of her neck.

She amped up the glam with a sparkling ornate silver necklace which appeared to be dripping with diamonds. Sofia paired it with dangling silver earrings featuring a drop pearl.

The actress gave the camera a sultry look and flashed just a peak at her toned middle while tagging the photographer, Barry Peele, on the snap.

In the second photo, which was taken a little closer up, Sofia turned her head right as she teased the camera and slightly raised her eyebrow, while the third and final picture showed a little more skin as it exposed her slim waist while she looked into the distance.

In the caption, Sofia confirmed that they were all throwbacks and were taken in L.A. alongside two sunshine emoji.

The comments section was flooded with praise from her 21 million followers.

“Beautiful lady!” one person wrote.

“You are the best person in the world!!!!” another told her alongside four red hearts.

“You look wonderful!!” a third comment read with a princess emoji.

“HERMOSAAAAA And you’re just like a fine wine!!!” a fourth fan wrote with a red heart and heart eye face.

The now 48-year-old’s upload proved popular as it racked up more than 524,000 likes and over 2,600 comments.

But this is far from the first time Sofia has given fans a look at the early days of her career. Last April she shared a throwback video on Instagram from her time as host of the Spanish language travel show Fuera de Serie in the 1990s.

Sporting long blond hair, Sofia wowed in a bright yellow bikini while walking along the beach in El Salvador. The clip also showed her as she took in the sights of the Central American country while speaking in her native language.