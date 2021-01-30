Nicole Thorne Looks Like A Total Vixen In Bondage-Inspired Leather Lingerie: ‘All Tied Up’

Nicole Thorne served up an edgy, bondage-inspired look in her most recent Instagram share on January 30. The Australian model flashed her toned body and killer curves in insanely sexy black leather lingerie, announcing that she has found her Valentine’s Day outfit.

While the 30-year-old’s voluptuous assets certainly played their part in reeling in the fans, Nicole’s witty caption also did the trick. The babe used a clever way to describe her strappy attire, leading followers to quip on the hot look in the comments.

“Nicely gift wrapped,” said one person.

“Spiderweb but make it hot,” chimed in another user.

Others couldn’t help but rave about Nicole’s provocative appearance.

“OMG I m speechless about your very hot gorgeous figure,” gushed a third follower.

“I have a girl crush on you,” declared a fourth Instagrammer.

The spicy look, courtesy of Fashion Nova, included a cage-style top featuring small demi-cups that completely bared her cleavage. Incidentally, the skimpy top provided the most amount of coverage for the bombshell’s flawless figure, as the largest part of the set consisted of a collection of straps running all over her midsection, hips, and thighs. A pair of tiny straps crisscrossed over the bra’s cutout front, keeping the cups in place and directing even more attention to Nicole’s perky chest. A thick strap went around her waist, emphasizing her lean build and hourglass shape.

The sizzling brunette wore a seriously revealing lingerie bottom that had no trouble showing off her hips and thighs due to its incredible high cut. The number’s scooped waistline exposed her tummy, while the sides came up above her hip bones, showcasing her sexy pins.

Nicole snapped three photos of the eye-popping attire, which saw her posing in her bedroom. The babe stood in a patch of sunlight, looking fierce and fabulous as she cocked her hip and spread her legs. The golden rays illuminated her lower body, accentuating her glowing tan. A large vanity mirror with dark cabinets and a lavishly ornate golden frame was visible on one side of the frames. A glimpse of the white bedsheets could be seen on the opposite side.

The smokeshow only accessorized with her customary chic black manicure, allowing the outfit’s shiny O-ring details to act in lieu of bling. She showed off her short nails as she pressed her fingertips on her cheek and grazed her chin, all the while fixing the camera with a fierce stare. Her plump lips were slightly parted in all of the snaps, driving up the sexiness factor. She brushed her hair behind one ear, letting her tresses cascade over the other cheekbone in loose waves that spilled down her shoulder and arm.

The scorching upload was a big hit with her online admirers, garnering more than 4,000 likes in just 45 minutes.

Nicole showcased more of her seductive lingerie in a triple update shared last week. The stunner flashed her curves in a see-through black lace set from the same brand, garnering 9,900 likes from her eager audience.