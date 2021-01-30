Courtney Ann Showcases Voluptuous Booty In Black Thong Bodysuit & Red Thigh-High Boots

Courtney Ann looked to drop jaws in a recent Instagram update on Friday. The curvaceous model sported a barely there ensemble as she turned up the heat in front of the camera.

In the racy pics, Courtney looked like a total smokeshow as she wore a black thong bodysuit. The garment included thin spaghetti straps that showed off her lean arms and shoulders as it wrapped around her ample bust.

The lingerie fit snugly around her slim midsection and was cut high over her curvaceous hips as it accentuated her long, legs and thick thighs. However, it was her voluptuous booty that stole the show in the snaps. She accessorized the style with a pair of thigh-high red snakeskin-print boots.

In the first photo, Courtney stood outside with her legs apart. One of her feet was propped up with her knee bent. She rested an arm over her leg and arched her back as she pushed her derriere outward. She looked over her shoulder with a sultry expression on her face as well.

The second shot was similar, but featured Courtney tilting her head upward and placing a hand near her forehead. In the background, some green trees and a bright blue sky could be seen. The ground was also covered with white snow as the sun shined down around her.

Her long, blond hair was parted in the middle. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that spilled over her shoulders and fell down her back.

Courtney’s over 1.1 million followers didn’t waste any time showing their support and appreciation for the photo by clicking the like button more than 25,000 times within the first day after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 480 messages during that time.

“NOW THAT JUST MADE MY JAW HIT THE FLOOR,” one follower stated.

“They both look gorgeous sweetie,” another wrote.

“More boots/heels, less flip flops,” a third social media user declared.

“This has to be up there with the best shot,” a fourth comment read.

The model never appears to be shy when it comes to showing off her revealing fashion looks in her online snaps. She’s often seen wearing teeny lingerie, sexy bathing suits, skintight tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Courtney previously piqued the attention of her followers when she opted for a bright pink monokini as she enjoyed a day on the water. To date, that post has racked up more than 21,000 likes and over 230 comments.