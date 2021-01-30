NFL Rumors: Bills Expected To Lock Down Josh Allen, Making Him One Of League’s Highest-Paid Players

Josh Allen took the Buffalo Bills to the doorstep of the Super Bowl, and the team is reportedly planning to repay him with a new deal that would make Allen one of the highest-paid players in the game.

As the USA Today’s Bills Wire noted, there could potentially be a “big pay day” for Allen after leading the Bills to a 13-3 record in 2020, a breakout season that saw him entering the MVP conversation. While the outlet added that there are no details about exactly what a new deal could entail or even what point the discussions stand, it cited a report from Pro Football Focus predicting that it could be in the range of seven years and just under $300 million in total, with $130 million in guaranteed money.

The outlet noted that Allen’s Pro Bowl season already elevated the value of his fifth-year option, adding that the good fit between Allen and the team could pave the way to get something done before his rookie contract is up.

“This may be a sentimental thought, but if any quarterback were to follow the Patrick Mahomes contract model of a decade-long pact with a city he’s grown to love unconditionally, it’s Josh Allen,” the report noted.

Jamie Squire / Getty Images

The deal projected by Pro Football Focus would put him only behind Mahomes in terms of yearly average, the report added.

After a year in which Allen set a number of franchise records and snapped a 25-year playoff win drought, the Bills fell to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, but the future appears bright. Allen brought stability to a team that had been struggling to find a franchise quarterback dating back to Jim Kelly’s retirement.

His breakout helped to put the Bills atop the AFC East at a time when the divisional rivals could be improving at quarterback. As The Inquisitr reported, both the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins have been named as potential suitors for Deshaun Watson after he asked for a trade from the Houston Texans. The New England Patriots are also expected to move on from Cam Newton and will likely be in the market for a new signal caller, with reports indicating that they could be a top contender to land Matthew Stafford after he requested a trade from the Detroit Lions.

It was not clear yet when the Bills might enter more formal discussions with Allen on a new contract.