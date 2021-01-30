Laura Marie Flaunts Underboob In Tiny Peach Bikini: ‘Grateful For You All’

Laura Marie went full bombshell in a recent Instagram post this week. The smoking hot brunette showed off plenty of skin as she served up a steamy look for the camera.

In the racy pic, Laura looked drop dead gorgeous as she rocked a tiny peach bikini. The skimpy top included spaghetti straps that flashed her muscled arms and shoulders. The garment also included a deep neckline that exposed her ample cleavage. The daring cut flaunted her underboob as well.

She added a pair of matching bikini bottoms, which were pulled up high over her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her petite waist. The swimwear accentuated her toned thighs and round booty. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy and impressive abs in the shot. She accessorized the style with a dainty chain and pendant around her neck, as well as a bracelet on her wrist.

Laura stood outdoors for the snap. She had both of her hands placed around her midsection while she arched her back slightly. Her legs were parted a bit, and her shoulders pulled back.

In the background, a white wall could be seen, as well as some green grass. The sunlight also beamed down to illuminate her glowing skin. In the caption of the post, Laura told her followers that she was grateful for each and every one of them.

Her long, dark hair was parted down the middle. The locks were pinned back on the side, and styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back and were pushed over her shoulder.

Laura’s over 1.4 million followers didn’t waste any time showing their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 13,000 times within the first two days after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also left over 190 comments during that time.

“Another incredible sight of voluptuous gorgeousness that is as stimulating as it is compelling,” one follower stated.

“Your body is the most beautiful in the world,” another gushed.

“You are very beautiful babe you look wonderful,” a third user wrote.

“Glad to support you, you’re a wonderful person!” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms about flaunting her incredible curves online. She’s often seen sporting body-baring ensembles.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Laura recently piqued the interest of her followers when she posed in a black lingerie set and a tan flannel shirt. To date, that snap has reeled in more than 6,600 likes and over 100 comments.