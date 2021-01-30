Anfisa Nava Bares Backside In Bodysuit & Knee Socks: ‘Happy Friday’

Anfisa Nava delighted her Instagram followers with a sexy photo celebrating Friday. The model’s fans appreciated her help heating things up as they made their way into the final weekend of January.

In the photo, Anfisa posed against a black background. The model angled her body away from the camera and looked back over her shoulder with her chin tilted slightly down while staring into the camera’s lens with her dark brown eyes. Her pink full lips featured a closed smile.

Anfisa wore a brown thong bodysuit. It featured spaghetti straps, and the stretch top revealed a hint of her sideboob. The garment bunched up a bit at her lower back, emphasizing her slender waist. It also showcased her toned upper back and shoulders. However, Anfisa’s pert derriere was the highlight of the shot, with both cheeks left bare by the skimpy cut. The Anfisa’s toned thighs remained bare, and a pair of tan knee socks stopped at her knees for a sexy accessory.

The model’s long brunette locks tumbled in gorgeous curls down her back, racing nearly to her waist. She credited photographer Joe Mikoli with the photography. The post received a lot of attention, with more than 23,600 Instagram users hitting the like button to express their appreciation. At least 315 fans also took a moment to leave a positive comment praising Anfisa for her fitness and sexy choice in outfit. For many, the flame emoji accurately depicted their thoughts, as evidence by the many that appeared through the replies.

“You’re goal-oriented, and I love that. I was watching some old episodes, and you did everything you said you were gonna do. You are so gorgeous. Smoking hot,” enthused one fan who included a red heart.

“Wow, you look so beautiful. You are so goals. It’s not even funny. You are absolutely amazing, Anfisa. Keep up the amazing work,” a second devotee replied, including a peach, red heart-eye smiley, and lips.

“What a peach! You are entirely perfect, Anfisa. Could you possibly be any more perfect?” wondered a third Instagram user who added a peach and a blushing smiley.

“Whoa! What a fine woman you’ve become. You made my Friday that much happier with this sensual photo. Thank you,” a fourth follower gushed along with a winking smiley.

Anfisa regularly showcases her physique in workout wear and skimpy outfits. The Inquisitr previously reported that the former reality TV star showcased her cleavage in a zip-up sports bra and skin-tight leggings.