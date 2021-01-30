NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Should Target Pelicans SG JJ Redick Before 2021 Trade Deadline

Despite entering the 2020-21 NBA season as one of the heavy favorites to win the championship, the Los Angeles Lakers are still expected to seek roster upgrades before the 2021 trade deadline. As their rivals continue to grow stronger, the Lakers shouldn’t stop finding ways to give LeBron James and Anthony Davis the necessary help that they need to defend their throne this year. In a recent article, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report suggested some trade ideas that could bolster the Purple and Gold’s pursuit of a championship repeat.

These include targeting veteran shooting guard JJ Redick from the New Orleans Pelicans before the 2021 trade deadline. Redick may already be on the downside of his career, but he remains a very reliable contributor on the offensive end of the floor. Buckley believes that adding an elite three-point shooter who could excel in an off-ball capacity to their roster would greatly benefit ball-dominant superstars like James and Davis.

“Should the Lakers push for more shooting help, they don’t have to confine their search to the clearance section. The cost obviously grows the moment they leave it but so does the potential reward. While players like Ellington or Bullock might only find minor roles in L.A., a hired gun like JJ Redick could work his way into a lot more. His off-ball movement could prove magical alongside a quarterback like James, and the mere threat of his shooting (career 41.4 percent from range) could give Davis more breathing room on the interior.”

Ashley Landis-Pool / Getty Images

Redick would be a realistic target for the Lakers before the 2021 trade deadline. With the Pelicans currently possessing the second-worst record in the loaded Western Conference, rumors are circulating that they have started listening to trade offers for the veteran shooting guard. Though he’s a great fit alongside Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, trading him now would make a lot of sense for New Orleans.

If they don’t have any plan of giving him an extension, it would be best for them to try flipping his expiring contract for assets that could help them speed up the rebuilding process. Redick would definitely love the idea of being traded to the Lakers. Instead of wasting his remaining years in the league mentoring young players, teaming up with James and Davis in Los Angeles would give him a realistic chance of winning his first championship ring.

However, the success of the Redick-to-Lakers trade would depend on the Pelicans’ asking price. If the cost of bringing Redick to Los Angeles would be more than what they could afford, it’s more likely for them to search for cheaper upgrades on the market.