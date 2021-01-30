Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Video: Sharon Reads Faith The Riot Act

The Young and the Restless spoilers video for next week, February 1 through 5, teases Victoria and Nikki’s serious talk about Victoria’s past and possible future with Billy. Elsewhere, Sharon reads Faith the riot act while Nick backs her up. Finally, Elena tells Nate that she’s ready to take the next step in their relationship.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) enjoy a meal together at Society. During their discussion, Victoria piques her mom’s interest in something she says about Billy (Jason Thompson). Nikki seems stunned to realize that Victoria is having second thoughts about ending things with her ex this time around.

Of course, Billy has moved on with Lily (Christel Khalil). Ever since Victoria realized that Billy is pretty serious about Lily, she’s appeared to struggle with his new relationship. Victoria has even used their children to keep Billy from going on trips and dates with Lily. It remains to be seen if she will try to do more to win him back, though.

At Sharon’s (Sharon Case), she reads Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) the riot act after Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) found a cap to a bottle of vodka in their living room. It turns out it was from Faith and her friend drinking when they were home alone during the ice storm. Nick (Joshua Morrow) supports Sharon, and he lets their daughter know that her drinking certainly poses an issue.

Faith has been caught several times now, and it’s enough to cause Sharon to look into therapy for her youngest daughter. Sharon is irate, and rightly so. Faith continues to lie to her parents and sneak around to drink, and they lost Cassie (Camryn Grimes) to underage drinking, which makes them even more tuned into the dangers of it.

Finally, although she’s fresh off a one night stand with Devon (Bryton James), Elena (Brytni Sarpy) decides to go all-in on her relationship with Nate (Sean Dominic). Not too long ago, Nate asked Elena to go away for a romantic weekend, but she wasn’t quite ready to do something like that. However, now that she and Devon chose to keep what happened between them a secret, she decides to distract Nate by letting him know she’s ready to spend a weekend alone with him.

While Nate is busy with a new job and mentoring his cousin Moses, it seems likely that he will jump at the chance for a getaway with Elena. She may end up regretting her hasty actions.