Anastasiya Kvitko Slays In A Skintight Mockneck Dress And Glasses

Social media star Anastasiya Kvitko dropped the jaws of her 12 million Instagram followers after posting a video where she modeled a skintight dress.

The garment was a chic olive color that flattered the Miami-based model’s sun-kissed skin. It featured a mockneck silhouette that offered a chic yet sultry accent to the look. The dress was sleeveless with a racerback style from behind that exposed Anastasiya’s toned arms and shoulders.

The fabric was made from a tight material that closely molded against Anastasiya’s figure and hugged her curves. The skintight nature of the dress cinched at her waist below the bust to accentuate her hourglass physique. As the garment extended down to cover her hips, natural ruching appeared where the fabric tugged against her figure.

The popular influencer accessorized with a pair of polygon-shaped gold glasses that again added to the sleek vibes of the ensemble. Her sole piece of jewelry was a large gold watch. She also sported a luxurious Hermès purse in the same olive hue as her attire as well as a pastel pink manicure.

Anastasyia styled her hair into a straight blow out with a center part and her long brunette locks cascaded down her back and reached her midriff.

The Russian-born model posted the video in collaboration with Bang Energy. It is a company that she has often worked with in the past.

Anastasiya opened the video by ending into her apartment. As the camera followed her from behind, she made her way to kitchen and tossed her purse and keys throughout the room. The frame then focused onto a can of Bang Energy in a candy apple flavor. Anastasiya opened the can and took a long sip of the beverage. She gave a small smile as she sat at the kitchen island and continued to drink up while holding her phone.

Fans went wild over the new post and awarded the upload over 25,000 likes and more than 560 comments.

“You look beautiful, I love your dress… it’s beautiful and amazing,” gushed one awestruck user, emphasizing the compliment with a number of emoji including a red rose and fire symbol.

“I bet it’s not as sweet as you Anastasiya,” teased a second, referencing the candy apple beverage.

“Beyond stunning… you’re a blessing,” raved a third.

“You look absolutely elegant and gorgeous,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with a plethora of red hearts and lovestruck face emoji.

