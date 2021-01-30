NBA Rumors: Miami Heat Considered As ‘Perfect Landing Spot’ For Bradley Beal

Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal is currently one of the hottest names on the rumor mill. The Wizards are yet to make him officially available on the trading block but with the team heading into another disappointing year, most people are expecting Beal to follow in the footsteps of other superstars and find his way out of Washington. Once the Wizards start entertaining offers for him, several teams that are in dire need of a backcourt boost and additional star power on their roster are expected to give Washington’s front office an immediate call.

According to Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, the “perfect landing spot” for the All-Star shooting guard before the 2021 trade deadline is the Miami Heat. Since the 2020 offseason, Beal has been frequently linked to the Heat and there were growing speculations that he considered them as one of his preferred trade destinations if ever he leaves the Wizards. Forming a partnership in the 2020-21 NBA season would benefit both Beal and the Wizards.

The Heat could save Beal from being stuck in mediocrity in Washington. They may not be one of the heavy favorites to bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy this year but compared to the Wizards, they have a better chance of entering the postseason and making a deep playoff run. For Miami, Swartz believes that bringing Beal to South Beach would immediately address their lack of a go-to scorer.

“A 2020 trip to the Finals seems like a distant memory for the Miami Heat, who have slugged their way to a 6-11 record to begin the year. Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro have both missed time, and asking Bam Adebayo to take on a primary scoring role seems unfair even if he’s on his way to becoming one of the NBA’s best centers. Miami’s offense ranks just 27th. The NBA’s leading scorer could certainly help with that. Bradley Beal is averaging a whopping 35.4 points per game for the 3-11 Washington Wizards. Someone needs to save the 27-year-old, and Miami’s the perfect landing spot.”

Sarah Stier / Getty Images

The successful acquisition of Beal before the 2021 trade deadline would tremendously improve the Heat’s struggling offense. He would give them a very reliable scoring option, a decent playmaker, and an elite three-point shooter. This season, the 27-year-old shooting guard is averaging 35.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Though it would require them to pay the Wizards the king’s ransom, trading for Beal would be a no-brainer for Miami as long as they could keep their duo of Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler. The “Big Three” of Beal, Adebayo, and Butler would put the Heat on the same conversation as the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Los Angeles Clippers.