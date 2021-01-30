Tika Camaj Flaunts Major Cleavage And Curves In Tiny Plunging Top And Booty Shorts

Albanian beauty Tika Camaj tantalized her 590,000 Instagram followers on Friday, January 29, when she uploaded some eye-catching new snapshots of herself in a revealing ensemble.

The 31-year-old Victoria’s Secret model was captured by a body of water on a beautiful day for the three-slide series as numerous trees and the blue sky filled the background behind her. She struck several sexy poses that called attention to her killer figure.

In the first image, she sat down on what appeared to be a seat cushion with one hip cocked as she leaned back onto her right arm. She grabbed her locks with her left hand and pushed her chest forward. She bent her left leg to prop her foot up and pouted as she looked down in front of her. Her entire body was on the cushion in the second image as she grabbed on her locks with both hands. The third snapshot displayed her in a similar light to the first slide, except this time, she smiled.

The stunner’s long highlighted blond hair was pulled back into a high ponytail that fell around her back. She rocked her nails short and natural.

She showcased her busty assets in a scanty yellow top from Fashion Nova, an online-based clothing company. The tight garment featured long sleeves, a ruched lace-up design in the front, and a plunging neckline that gave way to a massive view of cleavage. She teamed the skimpy number with white denim booty shorts that hugged her figure, putting her curvy hips and pert booty on show.

She finished the look off with a black Prada shoulder bag and white and yellow sneakers. She also accessorized with sunglasses, several necklaces and a small pair of earrings.

She promoted Fashion Nova in her post’s caption and tagged their Instagram handle.

The photo set, which was uploaded just five hours ago, has already accumulated more than 2,000 likes, proving to be a hit with her followers. Dozens of admirers also commented under the post to vocalize their support for the model, her form, her outfit and her good looks.

“Hottest girl ever,” one commenter proclaimed.

“So beautiful and nice body,” a second fan asserted, following with a string of heart-eyes emoji.

“Gorgeous and beautiful Tika,” a third individual added.

“Absolute goddess,” a fourth Instagram user wrote.

The bombshell shared another sexy post earlier this month that stunned her Instagram followers. That look, which received more than 12,000 likes, displayed her in a cut-out bodysuit, leather miniskirt, and leather thigh-high boots.