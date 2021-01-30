Republican Jewish Coalition ‘Offended And Appalled’ By Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Comments, Behavior

In a statement released on Friday, the Republican Jewish Coalition condemned GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, saying that it is “offended and appalled” by her words and actions.

The group began by noting that it has never hesitated to condemn anti-Semitic comments, whether from Democrats or Republicans, and said that the same has to be done in the case of Greene.

The organization pointed out that it never gets involved in GOP primary races, but had to make two exceptions. It supported Randy Feenstra over Rep. Steve King in Iowa, who had a history of racist comments. Feenstra ultimately defeated King.

The group got involved in a primary race for the second time last year, endorsing John Cowan over Greene “because we found Greene’s past behavior deeply offensive.”

“She repeatedly used offensive language in long online video diatribes, promoted bizarre political conspiracy theories, and refused to admit a mistake after posing for photos with a long-time white supremacist leader,” the statement said.

But Greene easily beat Cowan and ended up winning in the general election against her Democratic opponent. She is now one of the most controversial and polarizing members of the U.S. Congress.

Concluding the statement, the RJC vowed to oppose the Georgia congresswoman and collaborate with GOP leadership to address the controversies she is involved in.

“The RJC has never supported or endorsed Marjorie Taylor Greene. We are offended and appalled by her comments and her actions. We opposed her as a candidate and we continue to oppose her now. She is far outside the mainstream of the Republican Party, and the RJC is working closely with the House Republican leadership regarding next steps in this matter.”

As The Times of Israel reported, Greene’s old social media posts recently resurfaced, showing that she has spread and amplified a number of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories over the years.

A follower of the QAnon conspiracy theory, which claims that former President Donald Trump is secretly fighting a cabal of Satan worshipers, Greene once accused the Rothschild family of starting a deadly fire by using laser beams.

She has repeatedly implicated George Soros, a Hungarian-American Jewish billionaire, in her elaborate theories, once accusing him of funding gun control advocates and school shootings survivors such as David Hogg.

Furthermore, in one of her old posts, she endorsed calls to assassinate prominent Democratic politicians.

In response to these revelations, Democrats in the U.S. Congress called on their colleagues across the aisle to expel Greene or at least remove her from House committees.

In an interview earlier this week, Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota said that Democrats will work on ousting Greene from office if Republicans don’t remove her.