Julianne Hough Goes Braless Underneath A Red Tank Top: ‘I Always Wear The Color I’m Feeling’

Julianne Hough treated her huge fan base to a series of sexy snaps that perfectly captured her bombshell curves. The post included two photos that were added to her Instagram feed on January 28, and they’ve been getting noticed for plenty of different reasons.

Julianne posed in the center of the frame in the first image. She stood in front of a wall of dark-wash wooden boards. Julianne raised her hands over her head, bending her elbows and running her fingers through her tresses. She lifted one leg up and turned it to the side. Julianne used the same backdrop in the second shot. She turned her figure in profile while raising both at her sides. She posed with one leg bent like a flamingo, putting her bombshell curves on full display.

Julianne wore a vibrant red set that complemented her bronzed complexion. In her caption, she noted that she always wears the color that she is “feeling.” It included a cropped tank top with a wide neckline that revealed her collar. The garment featured thin straps that stretched tightly over her toned shoulders and arms. Julianne ditched her bra, while the short cut of her top exposed her toned abs.

Her leggings featured a thick waistband that was pulled high on her hips. It highlighted her midsection’s bombshell curves while covering up her navel. The garment clung tightly to her thighs to further showcase her muscular frame. The piece proceeded to fit tightly on the lower half of Julianne’s legs, exposing a tease of her bare ankles and feet.

The former Dancing With the Stars pro styled her hair with a side part and a natural curl that spilled over her shoulders and back. In her caption, Julianne asked her audience how they feel when they wear the sexy shade. She also included a heart that matched the color of her outfit.

More than 114,000 fans double-tapped the post in the first 23 hours that it was live. An additional 670-plus left commented for the star.

“Can you be any hoter? Seriously! Please spread some love and share some workout tips with us,” remarked one fan alongside a trio of hearts.

“Hot, powerful, confident, passionate,” a second person commented.

“Red makes me feel such a passion and strength more like a bull in the arena especially red sports clothing on your perfect athletic body makes feel awesome,” a third fan added.

“This is your color. Absolutely perfect and beautifull wow. Sending love from Spain,” a fourth chimed in.