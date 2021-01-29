Katie Bell Shows Off Her Curvy Backside & Purple Tresses: ‘I Love You Say It Back’

Katie Bell gave her 1.8 million Instagram followers a thrill with her latest post. She uploaded a brief video that showed off her killer figure as well as an updated hair color. By the looks of things, people loved both components of this short clip.

The video was taken in a large, luxurious bathroom. Katie sat on a tile ledge next to what seemed to be a black tub. Towels could be seen folded next to her and various beauty accessories could be spotted around the room.

The 26-year-old beauty typically has dark brown hair. It seemed that she was in a fun and flirty mood on this week, however, as she decided to go with something a bit bolder. Katie’s long tresses are now a deep purple hue that looked incredible on her.

The model sat with her back to the camera and looked over her shoulder as she filmed. She wore a white bra along with skintight white leggings and she arched her back as she flaunted her curves.

Katie’s newly purple locks were parted on the side and they tumbled down her back in loose curls. She raised one hand to smooth out a few tresses as she looked toward the camera and seemed to be taking in the fresh and sassy look.

The white pants were shirred in the back and the waistband had a slight “V” dip that added a flirty flair. Katie spread her legs apart and bent her knees as she teasingly shifted her position.

At one point, the hottie cupped her busty assets and oozed with confidence as she showcased her curves. In her caption, Katie told everybody that she loved them and she urged them to say it back to her. She also included a purple heart emoji, surely a nod to her new hair color.

The post received more than 38,000 likes in about 18 hours and 760 people also commented.

“You’re so gorgeous,” one fan wrote.

“Love you! Always making my day!” another raved.

“Such a cutie and hottie stunning,” a third person praised.

“You’re so freakin hot!!” someone else declared.

Earlier in the week, Katie shared a snapshot that clearly had everybody’s pulses racing. She wore a crop top covered in angels and skimpy panties that showed off her curvy derriere.

A set of thigh-high stockings added another touch of heat as the model showed off her hourglass curves. Ultimately, more than 96,000 likes poured in on the post from Katie’s dedicated admirers.